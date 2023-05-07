NEET 2023 Answer Key by Allen Kota: Download NEET UG Question Paper Answer Key Set-wise PDF Here

Coaching Institute Allen, Kota has released the unofficial NEET Answer Key 2023 which has been conducted today, starting from 2 PM on Saturday, May 7, 2023. Check and download the Allen's NEET 2023 Answer Key from this article.

NEET Answer Key 2023 by Allen Kota: Allen Kota, one of the most popular coaching institutes amongst NEET aspirants, has released the Answer Key of NEET 2023. As a reputed and trusted coaching institute, Allen Coaching Institute provides candidates with the unofficial NEET Answer Key shortly after the examination, each year. The answer keys are prepared by subject experts and help students in analyzing their own performance in exams with the probable number of correct and incorrect answers. Candidates can check and download the NEET Answer Key provided by the institute through the direct download link provided in this article.

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG is conducted each year for students who wish to pursue their career in the medical field. NEET UG 2023, conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) is scheduled to be conducted on May 7, 2023. The 3-hour 20 minutes examination is conducted from 2:00 PM and will conclude at 5:20 PM. In NEET 2023, a total of 20.87 lakh students have registered for which is 2.57 lakh more than last year.

NEET UG Answer Key 2023 by Allen Kota: Download NEET UG Answer Key PDF

Direct Download Links Available Below:

NEET UG Answer Key Download Link 2023 2022 NEET UG Answer Key 2023 Allen Kota NEET Answer Key 2023 (To be uploaded on availability) NEET Answer Key 2022

NEET 2023: Question Paper Pattern

NEET UG 2023 was conducted in pen and paper mode in 13 languages. The question paper had a total of 200 questions in MCQ format, out of which a candidate had to answer 180 questions. Each question carries 4 marks. Thus, the maximum marks for the paper is 720. The questions are based on the syllabus of Physics, Chemistry, and Biology from classes 11 and 12.

The question paper of 2023 NEET UG had questions divided into four subjects - Physics, Chemistry, Botany, and Zoology - and each subject had 2 sections: A and B. Section A had 35 questions and section B had 15 questions. Candidates had to answer 10 questions from section B. Each right answer is awarded 4 marks and 1 mark is deducted for each wrong attempt. Unanswered questions carry no marks at all.

NEET UG 2023 Marking Scheme: How to calculate marks

NEET 2023 score = [4*(Number of Correct Responses)] – [1*(Number of Incorrect Responses)]

NEET UG 2023 Question Paper Overview

Mode of exam Pen and paper-based (Offline) Exam Duration 3 hours 20 minutes Exam Timing 2:00 PM to 5:20 PM Medium of Exam English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Oriya, Malayalam, Punjabi Kannada, and Urdu Question Format Multiple Choice Questions Total number of questions 180 questions need to be attempted out of 200 Maximum marks 720 Marking scheme +4 marks for correct answers -1 mark for the wrong attempt 0 mark for unanswered questions

Subject-wise Marks Distribution in NEET UG 2023: Section A and B Questions and Marks Distribution

Check the detailed section-wise marks distribution for each subject in the NEET Question Paper 2023 from the table below:

Subjects Sections Number of questions Section-wise marks Physics Section A 35 140 Section B 15 40 Chemistry Section A 35 140 Section B 15 40 Botany Section A 35 140 Section B 15 40 Zoology Section A 35 140 Section B 15 40 Total Marks 720

NEET 2023: Medium of Question Paper

NEET UG 2023 was conducted in 13 languages, including English, Hindi and other regional languages. Candidates who opted for English received an English question booklet, while those who chose Hindi or regional languages will receive a bilingual booklet in English and their chosen language. In case of any discrepancies in the translation of a question or change in answer due to the misinterpreted/ mistranslated meaning of the question in a regional language, the English version of the NEET UG 2023 Question Paper would be treated as final.