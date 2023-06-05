NEET UG 2023 Answer Key Out, Download Official NEET UG Answer Key PDF Here, Challenge Window Open until June 6

NTA has issued the NEET UG 2023 answer key. Candidates who have appeared for entrance exams can check the provisional answer key and raise objections through the link given on the official website.

NEET UG 2023 Answer Key: The NEET UG 2023 Answer Key has been issued by the National Testing Agency. Candidates who appeared for the NEET UG 2023 exams can check their provisional answer key through the link given on the official website. Along with the official NEET UG 2023 answer key, NTA has also opened the answer key challenge window for the students. As per the given schedule, the last date for candidates to raise objections on the NEET 2023 answer key is tomorrow, June 6, 2023.

According to the details provided in the official notification, the NEET UG 2023 provisional answer key, scanned images of the OMR sheet, and the recorded responses for NEET UG 2023 have been uploaded on the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates must note that the NEET OMR sheet was issued on June 4, 2023. To raise objections students are required to click on the answer key challenge link available on the official website of NTA. Students can check the details of the NEET UG 2023 answer key challenge window and the expected dates for NEET UG 2023 results here.

NEET UG 2023 Answer Key Challenge

NTA is providing students with an opportunity to raise objections on the NEET UG 2023 answer key. To raise objections, candidates are required to submit a non-refundable processing fee of Rs. 200/-. The fee will be applicable for each challenge raised.

How to Download NEET Answer Key 2023

To download the NEET answer key 2023, candidates can follow the below given steps.

step 1: Visit the NEET UG official website

Step 2: Click on the Answer Key link

Step 3: Enter the application number, date of birth, or password in the link

Step 4: Select the Question Booklet

Step 5: Download the Answer Key for further reference

Steps to Raise Objections on NEET UG Answer Key 2023

To raise objections, candidates can follow the steps provided below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET UG

Step 2: Click on Apply for the Answer Key Challenge window

Step 3: Select the Test Booklet Code

Step 4: Login using the NEET application number and date of birth or password

Step 5: Cross-check with the OMR Response sheet

Step 6: Upload supporting documents by selecting Choose File

Step 7: Click on the given link and complete the answer key challenge process

Step 8: Submit the requisite fee

Step 9: Keep a copy for further reference

Points to Remember for NEET UG 2023 Answer Key Challenge

When raising objections on the NEET UG 2023 answer key, candidates must remember the following points.

All challenges must be raised within the specified time period

A processing fee of Rs. 200/- is mandatory when raising objections

The number next to the Question under the column ‘Correct Option’standsforthe most appropriate Answer Key to be used by the NTA.

Documents uploaded must be in a PDF format

Challenges submitted after the given date will not be taken into consideration

How to Calculate NEET UG 2023 Score

The NEET UG 2023 answer key is now available on the official website of NTA. To check the answer key and get an estimate of the marks, candidates can refer to their OMR response sheet and cross-check the same with the provisional answer key released.

According to the marking scheme, each correct answer will carry 4 marks

Incorrect responses will be marked-1

Students are required to count the correct and incorrect responses to check their scores. If more than one answer is marked for a particular question the question will be considered as unanswered.

To calculate their NEET UG 2023 score, candidates can use the following formula

NEET 2023 score = [4*(Number of Correct Responses)] – [1*(Number of Incorrect Responses)]

NEET UG 2023 Results

After the NEET UG 2023 answer key challenge window closes. NTA will be taking into consideration the challenges raised to prepare the final answer key. It is expected that the NEET UG Result 2023 will be announced by the second week of June 2023. The dates for the announcement of the NEET UG 2023 result are expected to be announced in the coming days.

