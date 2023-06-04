NEET OMR Response Sheet 2023 Released, Answer Key Expected Soon

NEET OMR Response Sheet 2023 has been issued by NTA. Candidates who appeared in the exam have received the sheets on their registered email IDs. Check NTA NEET 2023 answer key details here.

NEET OMR Response Sheet 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the candidate’s response OMR sheet for NEET UG 2023 today i.e. June 4, 2023. The authorities have sent the NEET OMR Response Sheet 2023 to the candidates' registered email IDs.Candidates can also download the OMR Sheet by logging into the official website: neet.nta.nic.in. The exam was conducted on May 7, 2023, for admission to undergraduate medical programmes.

NTA's official mail reads, " Congratulations for completing the NEET (UG) 2923 exam. You can now view your NEET (UG) 2023 - OMR Answer Sheet submitted by you at the end of examination at your examination centre (scanned image) attached and sent to your registered email ID.”Additionally, it stated that candidates must go to neet.nta.nic.in to obtain further information or to download the NEET UG 2023 OMR Response Sheet.

When Will NEET UG 2023 Answer Key Release?

NTA has already sent the NEET UG 2023 OMR Response Sheet to the candidates. Now, it is expected that the NEET UG 2023 answer key for each question paper code will be available soon on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. However, the date for the release of the answer key and the 2023 NEET results has not yet been announced by NTA.

What is NEET UG 2023 Marking Scheme?

NEET OMR Response Sheet 2023 is out, candidates who appeared for the exam must be familiar with the marking scheme set by the authorities. Check out the scheme below:

Four marks (+4) will be awarded for the right answer or the most relevant answer.

A negative one mark (-1) is applied to any incorrectly marked options.

No mark will be provided for questions in the NEET UG 2023 left unanswered or marked for review.

Four marks (+4) will only be given to those who have marked any of the correct answers if more than one option in NEET UG 2023 is proven to be accurate.

Four (+4) marks will be given to everyone who attempted the question if it is determined that all of the options were correct.

If none of the options are determined to be accurate, a question is found to be incorrect, or a question is withdrawn, all candidates who appeared will receive four marks (+4) regardless of whether they attempted the question or not.

