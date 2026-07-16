NTA has released the NEET final answer key 2026 on its website on July 16, 2026. NEET 2026 exam concluded on June 21, 2026. Candidates can download revised NEET answer key PDF official for each question paper sets (45, 46, 47 and 48). The NEET UG Answer key has been officially released on July 16, provisional answer key was released on July 13, 2026.
Final NEET Answer Key 2026
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET UG final answer key 2026 on its website on July 16, 2026. The final answer key has been released based on the challenges made by the studdnts who appeared for the exam.
The provisional answer key was declared on June 21, 2026 . Candidates who appeared for the exam could download the answer key pdf. Through the NEET 2026 marks, the qualified students will be able to get admission in order of merit to the MBBS, BDS, AAYUSH courses in medical colleges. Get further details on NEET answer key date, how to challenge the answer key, link to download the answer key and more here.
NEET UG Final Answer Key 2026 Link PDF
The final answer key for NEET UG 2026 exam can be downloaded by clicking on the link mentioned below. Candidates can download the answer key PDF and know the NEET UG final answer key. The final answer key has been released in PDF format.
NEET UG Final Answer Key 2026
NEET Answer Key 2026 Download Link Provisional
The NEET UG answer key 2026 link has been made available on exam.nta.ac.in/NEET. Candidates have to visit the official NEET UG answer key and challenge it as well. A direct link to download the NEET answer key is now updated below here.
NEET UG Answer Key 2026 PDF: Where to Download Provisional Answer Key from?
Candidates can download NEET UG answer key 2026 from the offical website of NEET which is exam.nta.ac.in/NEET. Candidates who have appeared for the exam on 4th May 2026 can now download the answer key PDF from the official website.
When Was NEET UG 2026 Exam Conducted?
NEET UG 2026 exam was conducted in a single shift on June 21, 2026 . The exam was held from 2 pm to 5 pm.
NEET Answer Key 2026 Release Date
NEET UG answer key 2026 can be downloaded online on the NTA NEET website . The final answer key PDF can be downloaded online from 14th June 2026 . Candidates can check the table below to know the important dates related to it.
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NTA NEET 2026 Answer Key Date
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NEET Exam Date
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21-Jun-2026
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NEET Uofficial Answer Key release date
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NEET Official Answer Key release date
|13-Jul-2026
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Last date to challenge the official answer key
|15-Jul-2026
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Final Answer Key Release Date
|16-Jul-2026
How to Download NEET 2026 Answer Key?
Once NTA has declared the NEET official answer key, the candidates will have to follow the given steps to check the answer key. The answer key released by NTA shall be provisional and later on a final answer key will be released by it after scrutinising the objections raised by candidates. Here are the steps to download NEET answer key.
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Visit the official website of NEET 2026 – neet.nta.nic.in
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Click on the link that indicates NEET 2026 OMR sheets and NEET 2026 official answer keys
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Log in with the NEET 2026 application number and password or date of birth
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Download the OMR sheet and set-wise NEET 2026 answer key (provisional)
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Compare the recorded responses from your OMR sheet and answer keys
- You will be able to calculate your NEET 2026 scores out of 720.
Check important NEET Exam related pages:
NEET 2026 Marking Scheme
NEET exam consists of only objective questions. Candidates must be well known with the NEET exam pattern to be able to calculate their marks. The candidates are awarded 4 marks for a correct response while 1 mark is deducted for an incorrect response by the candidates.
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Answer Type
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Score
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Correct Response/Answer
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+4 Marks
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Incorrect Response/Answer
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-1 Mark
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Unanswered
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0
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More than one response
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0
How to Calculate Marks using NEET UG Answer Key?
To be able to calculate the marks using te NEET answer key, candidates should be aware of the marking scheme. The marking scheme for NEET exam is explained above. Here is the formula to calculate your marks using the NEET answer key.
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NEET 2026 score = [4*(Number of Correct Responses)] – [1*(Number of Incorrect Responses)]
How to file objections against NEET Answer Key 2026 ?
After the candidates have checked the provisional NEET answer key 2026 , they will be able to challenge the same from the NTA website. A fee of Rs. 200 per question will have to be paid by the candidate to raise an objection against the NEET answer key. Here are the steps to file objections against the NEET 2026 answer keys:
- Visit the official website of NTA NEET
- Login using the NEET 2026 application number and password
- Click on “Key challenge” that is displayed on the website.
- Now select the NEET test booklet code
- Select the question number and click on 'Submit'
- Now select the answer that you think is correct and give a justification for it
- Click on “Confirm”
- Pay the objection filing fee
- Save the confirmation slip for future reference