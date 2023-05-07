NEET Answer Key 2023 by Resonance: Check the NEET UG Answer Key and Download PDF Here

NEET 2023 answer key by Resonance will soon be provided here. Candidates who appeared in the exam must check out the answer key and other NEET UG details here.

NEET Answer Key 2023 by Resonance: Resonance Kota, will soon release the answer key of NEET 2023. It provides candidates with the unofficial NEET answer key shortly after the commencement of the examination, every year. The answer keys are prepared by subject experts and it helps students in analysing their own performance in exams with the probable number of correct and incorrect answers. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can check and download the NEET Answer Key provided by the institute through the direct download link provided in this article.

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG is conducted each year for students who wish to pursue their career in the medical field. NEET UG 2023, conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) was conducted on May 7, 2023. The 3-hour 20 minutes examination is conducted from 2:00 PM and will conclude at 5:20 PM. This year, a total of 20.87 lakh students have registered for which is 2.57 lakh more than last year.

NEET UG Answer Key 2023 by Resonance: Download NEET UG Answer Key PDF

Direct Download Links Available Below:

NEET UG Answer Key Download Link 2023

NEET 2023: Question Paper Pattern

NEET UG 2023 was conducted in offline pen and paper mode in 13 languages. The question paper had a total of 200 questions in Multiple Choice-Based Question (MCQ) format, out of which a candidate had to answer 180 questions. Each question carries 4 marks. Thus, the maximum mark for the paper is 720. The questions are based on the syllabus of subjects including Physics, Chemistry, and Biology from classes 11 and 12.

The question paper of NEET UG 2023 had questions divided into four subjects - Physics, Chemistry, Botany, and Zoology - and each subject had 2 sections: A and B. Section A had 35 questions and section B had 15 questions. Candidates had to 10 questions from section B. Each right answer is awarded 4 marks and 1 mark is deducted for each wrong attempt. Unanswered questions carry no marks at all.

NEET UG 2023 Marking Scheme: How to calculate marks

NEET 2023 score = [4*(Number of Correct Responses)] – [1*(Number of Incorrect Responses)]

NEET UG 2023 Question Paper Overview

Mode of the examination Pen and paper-based (Offline) Exam Duration 3 hours 20 minutes Exam Timing 2:00 PM to 5:20 PM Medium of Exam English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Oriya, Malayalam, Punjabi, Kannada, and Urdu Question Format Multiple Choice-Based Questions Total number of questions 180 questions need to be attempted out of 200 Maximum marks 720 Marking scheme +4 marks for correct answers -1 mark for the wrong attempt 0 mark for unanswered questions

Subject-wise Marks Distribution in NEET UG 2023: Section A and B Questions and Marks Distribution

Check the detailed section-wise marks distribution for each subject in the NEET Question Paper 2023 from the table below:

Subjects Sections Number of questions Section-wise marks Physics Section A 35 140 Section B 15 40 Chemistry Section A 35 140 Section B 15 40 Botany Section A 35 140 Section B 15 40 Zoology Section A 35 140 Section B 15 40 Total Marks 720

