NEET 2023 Answer Key by Aakash, Check Code-Wise PDF Here

NEET 2023 answer key by Aakash will be provided soon. Candidates who appeared in the exam must check out the answer key, exam pattern, and marking scheme here.

NEET 2023 Answer Key by Aakash: As per the official schedule, NEET UG 2023 exam is being conducted on May 7, 2023. The Aakash Institute will soon release the answer key in PDF format. Candidates can check out the NEET 2023 answer key for all the latest codes.

The NEET 2023 answer key includes responses to the questions asked in the exam. On the basis of the answer key, candidates can calculate their estimated scores. It will give them an idea of their All India Rank (AIR) on whose basis, the colleges will be allotted to them.

Candidates must note that the NEET 2023 answer by Aakash is provisional in nature. The official answer key will only be released by the concerned authority i.e. National Testing Agency (NTA). However, the final answer will be uploaded only a few hours before the declaration of the result.

NEET 2023 Answer Key by Aakash: Download NEET UG Answer Key PDF

Direct Download Links for answer key are given below-

NEET UG Answer Key Download Link 2023 NEET 2023 Answer Key by Aakash NEET Answer Key 2023 (To be uploaded on availability)

NEET 2023 Answer Key by Aakash: Steps to Download Here

The provisional answer key has been released online in PDF format. Candidates can check out the below-mentioned steps to access here-

Step 1 : The answer key PDFs will be provided on this website page

Step 2: Choose the link as per the code

Step 3 : NEET UG 2023 answer key will appear on the screen

Step 4 : Download the given PDF

Step 5: Now, match the answer with your responses

Step 6 : Calculate scores as per NEET 2023 marking scheme

NEET Exam Pattern 2023

NEET UG 2023 includes four subjects. Each subject will consist of two sections. Section A will consist of 35 Questions, while Section B will have 15 Questions. Out of these 15 Questions, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 Questions. It must be noted that the total number of questions and utilization of time will remain similar.

Formula to Calculate NEET 2023 Scores

Total scores = Number of correct answers X 4 - Number of incorrect answers X 1

NEET UG 2023 Marking Scheme

In order to calculate scores, aspirants must be familiar with the NEET 2023 marking scheme. Check the complete details here.

Candidates will get 4 marks for the most appropriate answer.

One mark will be deducted in case of an incorrect response.

Unanswered questions will be awarded zero.

If more than one option is found to be correct then 4 will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options.

If all options are found to be correct then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question.

If none of the options is found correct or in case of wrong and dropped questions, all candidates who have appeared will be given four marks (+4) irrespective of the fact whether the question has been attempted or not attempted by the candidate.

NEET UG 2023 Marks Distribution

Candidates can check subject-wise marks distribution below-

Subjects Sections Number of questions Section-wise marks Physics Section A 35 140 Section B 15 40 Chemistry Section A 35 140 Section B 15 40 Botany Section A 35 140 Section B 15 40 Zoology Section A 35 140 Section B 15 40 Total Marks 720

NEET 2023 Answer Key by Aakash: How to Calculate Scores?

Candidates can check out the following steps to calculate their NEET UG 2023 scores-

Match the answer by taking reference of NEET answer key 2023

Calculate correct and incorrect responses

According to the NEET 2023 marking scheme, the correct answer should be multiplied by 4, while the incorrect ones must be multiplied by 1

The total correct and incorrect must be subtracted from the total scores to get the result. Check the dedicated formula to calculate NEET 2023 scores.

NEET Cut-off 2023

NEET cut-off percentile is the minimum percentile that the aspirant must get in order to secure seats in top dental and medical colleges of India. The NEET 2023 cut-off remains different for all the categories. NTA will release the cut-off after the announcement of the results. Till then, candidates can check out cut-off marks of past years to get an idea of the upcoming range.

Category NEET cutoff percentile NEET 2022 cutoff marks NEET 2021 cut-off marks NEET 2020 cutoff scores NEET 2019 cutoff scores General 50th percentile 715-117 720-138 720-147 701-134 General-PwD 45th percentile 116-105 137-122 146-113 133-107 SC/ST/OBC 40th percentile 116-93 137-108 146-129 133-120 SC/ST/OBC-PwD 40th percentile 104-93 121-108 128-113 119-107

Also Read: NEET Answer Key 2023: Download NEET UG Answer Key PDF by Coaching Institutes Allen, Resonance and Aakash