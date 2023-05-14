ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Results 2023 DECLARED: How Can I Download ICSE 10th and ISC 12th Marksheet? Easy Steps Here

CISCE Class 10, 12 Result 2023 OUT; Download ICSE and ISC Marksheet: Council has released the ICSE and ISC Result 2023! CISCE’s Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon had notified on May 13th that the results of ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) 2023 examinations would be released on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 3 PM. The results have been made available via the official website cisce.org as well as results.cisce.org. Candidates can now download the digital copy of their ICSE Class 10 marksheet and ISC Class 12 marksheet. Check the complete process to download your CISCE Marksheets 2023 online.
|
ICSE / ISC Results 2023
Latest Update:
|
CISCE Pass Percentage 2023
|ICSE Class 10
|ISC Class 12
|98.94%
|96.93%
|
CISCE Category-wise Pass Percentage
|ICSE Class 10th Result 2023
|ISC Class 12 Result 2023
|SC: 98.36%
|SC: 96.15%
|ST: 96.92%
|ST: 95.58%
|OBC: 98.98%
|OBC: 96.90%
ICSE Class 10 Result Toppers 2023, 1st Rankers
- Rushil Kumar - 99.8 per cent
- Annanya Karthik - 99.8 per cent
- Shreya Upadhyay - 99.8 per cent
- Advay Sardesai - 99.8 per cent
- Yash Manish Bhasein - 99.8 per cent
- Tanay Sushil Shah - 99.8 per cent
- Hiya Sanghavi - 99.8 per cent
- Avishi Singh - 99.8 per cent
- Sambit Mukhopaghyay - - 99.8 per cent
ISC Class 12 Result Toppers 2023, 1st Rankers
- Riyaa Agarwal - 99.75 per cent
- Ipshita Bhattacharyya - 99.75 per cent
- Mohd Aryaan Tariq - 99.75 per cent
- Subham Kumar Agarwal - 99.75 per cent
- Manya Gupta - 99.75 per cent
ICSE Board Result 2023 Grading System
- A1: 91-100 marks (Outstanding)
- A2: 81-90 marks (Excellent)
- B1: 71-80 marks (Very Good)
- B2: 61-70 marks (Good)
- C1: 51-60 marks (Above Average)
- C2: 41-50 marks (Average)
- D: 33-40 marks (Below Average)
- E: Below 33 marks (Poor)
ICSE, ISC Result Declared!
How to Download ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Marksheet 2023?
After the announcement of the ICSE 10th Class Result and ISC 12th Class Result 2023, CISCE candidates can obtain their marksheet digitally by downloading it through the DigiLocker App.
However, the initial CISCE marksheets provided will be provisional. The original copy will be given to students through their registered schools a few days after the ICSE 10th results are announced.
Steps to Download ICSE 10th Class Marksheet 2023
Students can download their CISCE Class 10 Marksheet using DigiLocker.
Check the steps to download ICSE Class 10 Marksheet 2023 below:
|
Related: ICSE 10th Result 2023 TODAY: Check Official Result Links, Process, Latest News, Updates Here
Steps to Download ISC 12th Class Marksheet 2023
ISC Class 12 marksheets are also available for download on DigiLocker.
Check the steps to download ISC Class 12 Marksheet 2023 below:
|
Details Required to Download CISCE Marksheets 2023?
The details required to download CISCE Class 10, 12 Marksheet 2023 via DigiLocker are:
|
Details Mentioned on CISCE Marksheet 2023
Students can find the details provided below in their ICSE and ISC MarkSheet 2023:
|
How to Check ICSE, ISC Result 2023 by SMS?
Check the steps given below to download ICSE, ISC Result 2023 via SMS:
|
ICSE Class 10 Result 2023
ICSE 10th Class examinations 2023 were conducted from February 27 and March 29, 2023.
While for some papers the time given was 2 hours, the time given for some papers were 2.5 and 3 hours.
ISC Class 12 Result 2023
ISC 12th class examinations 2023, for all streams, were conducted from February 13 to March 31, 2023.
The paper for all subjects was for 3 hours with a sufficient time gap in between.
CISCE Class 10, 12 Results 2023: Important Highlights
Check the Key Highlights from the 2023 CISCE Board Exam below:
CICSE Result 2023: Over 2.5 Lakh Candidates Waiting for Result
More than 2.5 lakh candidates have been waiting for the declaration of ICSE Result for Class 10th and 12th.
What is the Passing Marks in ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 Exam 2023?
The students have to score at leaset 33 marks in individual subjects as well as aggregate.
CISCE Result 2023 Rechecking Details
|Rechecking Start Date
|May 14, 2023, from 3 PM
|Rechecking Last Date To Apply
|May 21, 2023
|ICSE Rechecking Fee 2023
|Rs. 1,000 per paper
|ISC Rechecking Fee 2023
|Rs. 1,000 per subject
|
Board Name
|
Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)
|
Class
|
10th
12th
|
Exam Name
|
Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (CISCE)
Indian School Certificate (ISC)
|
Academic Year
|
2022-2023
|
Official Website
|
cisce.org
|
Direct ICSE and ISC Result 2023 Link
|
results.cisce.org
|
Official Result Date
|
14 May, 2023
|
Official Result Time
|
3 PM