ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Results 2023 DECLARED: How Can I Download ICSE 10th and ISC 12th Marksheet? Easy Steps Here

ICSE 10, ISC 12 Result 2023 DECLARED; Download CISCE Marksheet: CISCE has declared the CISCE 10th and 12th class results at 3 PM on Sunday, May 14, 2023. Check the step-by-step process to download CISCE Marksheet 2023.

ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Results 2023: How Can I Download ICSE 10th and ISC 12th Marksheet? Easy Steps Here

CISCE Class 10, 12 Result 2023 OUT; Download ICSE and ISC Marksheet: Council has released the ICSE and ISC Result 2023! CISCE’s Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon had notified on May 13th that the results of ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) 2023 examinations would be released on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 3 PM. The results have been made available via the official website cisce.org as well as results.cisce.org. Candidates can now download the digital copy of their ICSE Class 10 marksheet and ISC Class 12 marksheet. Check the complete process to download your CISCE Marksheets 2023 online.

Latest Update:

CISCE Pass Percentage 2023 ICSE Class 10 ISC Class 12 98.94% 96.93% CISCE Category-wise Pass Percentage ICSE Class 10th Result 2023 ISC Class 12 Result 2023 SC: 98.36% SC: 96.15% ST: 96.92% ST: 95.58% OBC: 98.98% OBC: 96.90%

ICSE Class 10 Result Toppers 2023, 1st Rankers

Rushil Kumar - 99.8 per cent

Annanya Karthik - 99.8 per cent

Shreya Upadhyay - 99.8 per cent

Advay Sardesai - 99.8 per cent

Yash Manish Bhasein - 99.8 per cent

Tanay Sushil Shah - 99.8 per cent

Hiya Sanghavi - 99.8 per cent

Avishi Singh - 99.8 per cent

Sambit Mukhopaghyay - - 99.8 per cent

ISC Class 12 Result Toppers 2023, 1st Rankers

Riyaa Agarwal - 99.75 per cent

Ipshita Bhattacharyya - 99.75 per cent

Mohd Aryaan Tariq - 99.75 per cent

Subham Kumar Agarwal - 99.75 per cent

Manya Gupta - 99.75 per cent

ICSE Board Result 2023 Grading System



A1: 91-100 marks (Outstanding)

A2: 81-90 marks (Excellent)

B1: 71-80 marks (Very Good)

B2: 61-70 marks (Good)

C1: 51-60 marks (Above Average)

C2: 41-50 marks (Average)

D : 33-40 marks (Below Average)

E: Below 33 marks (Poor)

ICSE, ISC Result Declared!





How to Download ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Marksheet 2023?

After the announcement of the ICSE 10th Class Result and ISC 12th Class Result 2023, CISCE candidates can obtain their marksheet digitally by downloading it through the DigiLocker App.

However, the initial CISCE marksheets provided will be provisional. The original copy will be given to students through their registered schools a few days after the ICSE 10th results are announced.

Steps to Download ICSE 10th Class Marksheet 2023

Students can download their CISCE Class 10 Marksheet using DigiLocker.

Check the steps to download ICSE Class 10 Marksheet 2023 below:

Visit digilocker.gov.in on your desktop or download the DigiLocker app on your mobile phone. To download DigiLocker on Android, use Google Play Store and iOS users can download DigiLocker via Apple App Store.) If you already have an account then log in using your mobile number, and security pin. If you are using DigiLocker for the first time then you can Sign Up, using your aadhaar number, email id, phone number and other details. Move to the Education section. Select Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination i.e. CISCE. Choose Class 10 Mark Sheet 2023. Enter the required credentials and our marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

Steps to Download ISC 12th Class Marksheet 2023

ISC Class 12 marksheets are also available for download on DigiLocker.

Check the steps to download ISC Class 12 Marksheet 2023 below:

Download DigiLocker on an Android smartphone using Google Play Store. iOS users can download DigiLocker using the Apple App Store. Else, visit digilocker.gov.in. If you have created an account on DigiLocker beforehand then log in using your mobile number, and security pin. If you are using DigiLocker for the first time then Sign Up. Scroll and click on the Education category. Search and select Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE). Choose ISC Class 12 Mark Sheet 2023. Enter the required credentials and our marksheet will be displayed on the screen. Save it for further reference.

Details Required to Download CISCE Marksheets 2023?

The details required to download CISCE Class 10, 12 Marksheet 2023 via DigiLocker are:

Name (as per Hall ticket)

DoB (as per Hall ticket)

Candidate ID (as per Hall ticket

Year of Examination (i.e 2023)

Index Number (as per Hall ticket)

Details Mentioned on CISCE Marksheet 2023

Students can find the details provided below in their ICSE and ISC MarkSheet 2023:

Date of Birth

Student name

UID

Result – Pass or Fail

School

Marks in theory and practical subjects

How to Check ICSE, ISC Result 2023 by SMS?

Check the steps given below to download ICSE, ISC Result 2023 via SMS:

Take your mobile phone and open SMS Application

Type ICSE(Space)(Seven digit Unique Id)

Send it to 09248082883

You will receive your result via SMS

ICSE Class 10 Result 2023

ICSE 10th Class examinations 2023 were conducted from February 27 and March 29, 2023.

While for some papers the time given was 2 hours, the time given for some papers were 2.5 and 3 hours.

ISC Class 12 Result 2023

ISC 12th class examinations 2023, for all streams, were conducted from February 13 to March 31, 2023.

The paper for all subjects was for 3 hours with a sufficient time gap in between.

CISCE Class 10, 12 Results 2023: Important Highlights

Check the Key Highlights from the 2023 CISCE Board Exam below:

CICSE Result 2023: Over 2.5 Lakh Candidates Waiting for Result

More than 2.5 lakh candidates have been waiting for the declaration of ICSE Result for Class 10th and 12th.

What is the Passing Marks in ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 Exam 2023?

The students have to score at leaset 33 marks in individual subjects as well as aggregate.

CISCE Result 2023 Rechecking Details



Rechecking Start Date May 14, 2023, from 3 PM Rechecking Last Date To Apply May 21, 2023 ICSE Rechecking Fee 2023 Rs. 1,000 per paper ISC Rechecking Fee 2023 Rs. 1,000 per subject