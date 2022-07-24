    ISC 12th Result 2022 (Shortly): Check ISC Result Date and Time, Direct Link @ cisce.org

    ISC 12th Result 2022 (Final) Declared

    ISC 12th Result 2022
    ISC 12th Result 2021 Declared: The declaration of ISC Class 12 result 2021 has finally put an end to the months-long anticipation of the students. The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations has released the ISC Class 12 results 2021 for all the students as per the alternative assessment criteria released by the council. The results of ISC Class 12 exam 2021 have been made available online on the official website - cisce.org. Students are required to visit the official website of ISC and enter their requisite credentials to check their results. It must be noted that ISC has made the results of Class 12 examinations available in the online mode only. Keeping the convenience of the students in mind, a direct link to ISC Class 12 result 2021 has also been provided on this page.

    ISC Class 12 Result 2022 Today: 24th July is the D-day for Class XII students of CISCE Board who are waiting for ISC 12th Result 2022. Students eagerly waiting for the ISC Class 12 result 2022 will be able to check the same today. The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations will announce the ISC 12th result 2022 on 24th July, Saturday at 5PM. The Council also released a circular to this effect. With the declaration of the CISCE 12th result 2022 students can finally assess the outcome of their efforts. The CISCE will announce the results of the Class 12 exam 2022 in the online mode on their official website - cisce.org on CAREERS Portal. Students who appeared for the Semester 1 and Semester 2 exams will be able to check their ISC 12th result 2022 by visiting the official website. To provide students with hassle free access to their results, a direct link to ISC Class 12 result 2022 will also be made available on this page.

    ISC Result 2022 Semester 1 Class 12 (OUT): The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the ISC 12th result 2022 Semester 1 today on 7th February. The result has been declared on the official website- cisce.org, results.cisce.org. To check the ISC semester 1 result 2022, students need to use their Index number, UID along with the given captcha code. Students can also check the ISC 12th results by clicking on the link to be provided below. 

    Also, the authorities will be providing the rechecking facility for the students. They can apply for rechecking of ISC class 12 result semester 1 by visiting the official website till 10th February 2022. For ISC semester 1 exam, the board will only release the marks and also no students will be failed. ISC semester 1 exam were conducted from 22nd November to 20th December 2021.

    ISC Semester 1 Result 2021 - 22 OUT - Direct Link (Available Now)

    ISC Result 2022 Class 12 Semester 1 Highlight

    Overview

    Specifications

    Board name

    Indian Certificate of Secondary Education

    Exam name

    ISC 12th Board exam (Indian School Certificate Examination)

    Exam mode

    Offline

    Official website

    cisce.org, results.cisce.org

    Semester and session

    ISC Semester 1 2021-22

    ISC Semester 1 Result

    February 7, 2022 (10:00 AM)

    Mode of Result

    Online

    ISC Class 12th Result 2022 Date and Time for Semester 1 Exam

    The board has released the official date for the declaration of ISC semester 1 result 2021-22. Students can check here the dates for the announcement of ISC results and other important events. Students can refer to the table to avoid skipping any important exam related events -

    Events

    Dates

    ISC Semester 1 Exam Dates

    22nd November to 20th December 2021

    ISC 12th Semester 1 Result 2021-22

    7th February 2022 (OUT)

    Availability of ISC Rechecking Facility 

    7th to 10th February 2022

    ISC 12th Semester 2 Exam Dates

    March/April 2022

    ISC 12th Semester 2 Result

    May 2022

    ISC Compartment Exam Dates

    June 2022

    ISC Compartment Result 2022

    July 2022

    How to Check ISC Result 2022 for Semester 1 Exam for Class 12th?

    The ISC Class 12th examination results for semester 1 is released on the official website - cisce.org. Students will have to use their login credentials to check the ISC 12th semester 1 result 2022. They can go through the steps to know how to download ISC Result 2021-22 for Semester 1 here -

    • Step 1st - Go to the official website of CISCE - cisce.org
    • Step 2nd - On the homepage, click on the result tab.
    • Step 3rd - The ISC semester 1 result 2021-22 window will appear in a new tab.
    • Step 4th - Enter board course, UID, index number in the login space provided.
    • Step 5th - Now click on the ‘Submit’ button.
    • Step 6th - ISC 12th exam semester 1 result 2022 will appear on the screen.
    • Step 7th - Download the ISC marksheet and take a printout for future reference. 

    How To Check ISC 12th Result 2022 Semester 1 Via SMS? 

    For receiving the ISC Semester 1 Examination Results 2021-2022 through SMS, the student needs to type his/her Unique ID in the following way -

    Step 1st : In the 'New Message' box: ISC 1234567 (Seven Digit Unique ID).
    Step 2nd: Send the message to the number: 09248082883.
    Step 3rd: The result will be displayed in the following format - <> <> ENG-77, HIN-76, HIS-69, MAT-79, PHY-70, CHE-66, ELG.CISCE. 

    ISC Semester 1 Result for Class 12 Students - Result Window and Checking Procedure

    We have provided image-wise result checking procedures for ISC semester 1 here. Students can go through the steps to know the checking procedure. Check details below -

    Step 1st - Visit the official website - cisce.org.

    ISC Result Website

    Step 2nd - Look for the result tab and click on it, the login will appear.

    ISC Result 2021 Checking Window

    Step 3rd - Enter the required credentials and the ISC semester 1 result 2021-22 will appear on the screen.

    CISCE Result Marksheet Image

    What details will be mentioned on the ISC 12th Semester 1 Result 2022?

    As this time, the ISC 12th exam is conducting in two semesters, therefore this time CISCE will be releasing mark sheets for sem 1. As per last year’s information, the ISC 12th exam result for semester 1 is expected to include the following details -

    • Name of the board
    • Name of the school
    • Name of the student
    • Unique ID
    • Index number
    • Mother's name
    • Father's name
    • Subjects
    • Subject-wise marks
    • Internal assessment
    • Result status

    How to calculate ISC 12th Result 2022 for Semester 1 - Marking Scheme

    The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) decides the marking scheme for ISC semester 1. This year, the exam will be held in two semesters. In the 1st semester of ISC, there were MCQs. Also, the marks have been allotted in the bracket for each question and there will be no negative marks for any incorrect answers. So, students can calculate their ISC 12th semester 1 marks. However, the official body has not yet announced the marking scheme for the calculation of scores.

    ISC Result Class 12 Statistics

    The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) might release the ISC 12th semester 1 statistics along with the announcement of the result. In 2021, as per reports, the North region recorded - 99.75% pass percentage and the East, West and South regions recorded 99.70%, 99.91% and 99.91 respectively. Here, students can check the ISC result statistics of the last few years -

    Years

    No. of Students Appeared

    Overall Pass %

    Girls Pass %

    Boys Pass %

    2021

    94011

    99.76

    99.86

    99.66

    2020

    88,409

    96.84% (85,611 passed)

    -

    -

    2019

    86,713

    97

    98

    95

    2018

    80,880

    96

    98

    95

    2017

    72,096

    96.47

    98

    95

    2016

    72,069

    96.28

    97

    94

    2015

    71,141

    95

    96.58

    94

    What after the announcement of ISC 12th Result 2022 Semester 1?

    After the release of the ISC semester 1 result of class 12th, all the students will be given their mark sheets, as this time no students will pass or fail. They will also get a computer-generated mark sheet. Further, they will have to appear for the ISC semester 2 exam. Although the authorities have not yet released the dates, the exam is expected to be held in March/April 2022.

    After the announcement of the semester 2 result of ISC 12th, students will be able to apply for admissions to the undergraduate programmes. The admissions will be held based on the marks secured by the students in the ISC class 12, Arts, Science and Commerce stream exams.

    ISC 12th Semester 1 Result 2022 - Rechecking/ Revaluation

    The CISCE will be providing the rechecking facility for the students. They can apply for rechecking of ISC class 12th semester 1 result from 7th to 10th February 2022. They can apply for recheck directly through the Council's website www.cisce.org. The rechecking charges for ISC will be Rs.1000/- per subject. In addition, the provision to apply for recheck of the results by the Head of the School through the CAREERS Portal will also be available. Also, the updated marks after the rechecking and revaluation process will be available for download on the official website of the board.

    ISC 12th Result 2022 Semester 1 - Compartmental Exam

    After the 1st-semester ISC exams, students will not be provided with the facility to reappear as this time only mark sheet will be released. However, after ISC semester 2 results, students will be able to take compartmental exams if they are not satisfied with their marks.

    The compartmental exams are conducted for the students who failed in the ISC class 12 exams. The applications for the ISC examinations will be available on the official website of the board. Students are required to submit the application form and the application fee to appear for the compartmental exams.

    ISC Class 12 Topper - Check Topper Name, Rank and Marks

    Along with the ISC exam results, the board will also release the list of toppers. The toppers will be for the ISC class 12 Arts, Commerce and Science streams. However, in 2021, the authorities did not release any topper's list due to the cancellation of the exam and COVID-19 outbreak.

    As for the toppers, no merit list has been released by the board because no examinations were conducted. However, as per media reports 2021, the students have scored as high as 99.75% in their Class 12.

    Sharini Venkatasubramanian has topped the ISC class 12 result 2021 in her school Greenwood High with 99.75%. She is from Science Stream. Sambhav Bhirani from Commerce and Anushka Vinay Kumar in Humanities have also topped with 98.50 % and 98.25 % in their respective streams.

    About ISC

    The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) was formed in 1958. Since then the board has witnessed several changes in its constitution and jurisdiction. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) was granted permission to conduct the public examination in 1973.

    The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) conducts the ISC and the ISC examination every year. Apart from the ISC 12 Board Examinations and the ISC 12 Examinations, the board also conducts the Certificate of Vocational Education Examinations, which was created following the guidelines of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).

    FAQ

    How can I check my ISC Result for semester 1?

    ISC 12th result 2021-22 will be released on the official website of CISCE-cisce.org. You can check the result by using course code, candidate UID, and index number. Also, a direct will be provided on this page.

    When ISC Class 12 Result for Semester 1 will be declared?

    The CISCE is expected to release the ISC 12 semester 1 in January 2022 in online mode.

    What are the passing marks in ISC?

    As per last year data, the student has to score a minimum of 40% marks in each subject to pass the examination.

    Will the board release ISC 12th merit list for semester 1 exam 2021-22?

    No, this time, the board will not release the ISC merit list for semester 1 class 12th. Students will be issued computer-generated mark sheets for class 12th exam.

    Will I be marked fail in ISC semester 1 exam if I secure less marks in one of the subjects?

    As per the released details by the officials, this time no students will be failed, as the authorities will not release the merit list.