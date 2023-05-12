What is the Difference Between Percentage And Percentile? Know 3 Key differences.

Percentage vs Percentile: Mathematics is not an easy subject. It is tough and confusing, and that’s why many are scared of the subject. One of the most confusing things about the subject is its jargon. One such example is percentage and percentile. More often than not, the two terms are used interchangeably with each other because people are not aware of the distinctions between them. Percentages and percentiles are important concepts when it comes to examinations and results such as ICSE and CBSE Board Exam Results, JEE and NEET examinations, etc. in interpreting scores from pre-employment tests. While many people are familiar with percentages from school grades and daily life, percentiles are less common but equally important. Percentiles indicate the percentage of scores that fall below a particular score, while percentages represent a fraction of a whole expressed as a percentage. let's learn the difference between percentages and percentiles.

Difference between Percentage and Percentile

Percentages and percentiles are two ways of expressing data. While percentages are a way of expressing a part of a whole, percentiles are a way of ranking data. This sentence may sound confusing, so here is a simple example to help you understand the difference between the two better:

A percentage is a number or rate that is expressed as a fraction of 100. For example, 50% is equivalent to 50/100, or 0.5.

Percentiles, on the other hand, are a way of ranking data. A percentile is a number that indicates the percentage of data points that are equal to or less than a certain value. For example, if a student scores in the 90th percentile on a test, it means that they scored better than 90% of the other students who took the test.

To further simplify the differences, here is another example.

Percentages are a way of showing how much of something there is. For example, if you have 100 pieces of candy and you give away 50, you've given away 50% of the candy.

Percentiles are a way of comparing how well someone does compared to other people. For example, if you get a 90% on a test, you did better than 90% of the other students who took the test.

Both percentages and percentiles are useful ways of expressing data. Percentages are often used to compare different groups of data, while percentiles are often used to rank data.

Percentage vs Percentile

The importance of percentage lies in its frequent use in business, finance, and other areas where counting and comparing values is essential.

Percentages are useful for calculating ratios, profit margins, and revenue in businesses, as they give an idea of how well a company is doing compared to others in the same industry.

On the other hand, percentiles are important for comparing individual values to others in a data set.

They are commonly used in admission tests like SAT and GRE to rank students based on their performance compared to others in their group.

Therefore, understanding both concepts is crucial for different applications.

Percentages are often used to compare different groups of data. For example, a company might use percentages to compare the sales of different products or the profits of different divisions. Percentiles, on the other hand, are often used to rank data. For example, a school might use percentiles to rank students on a test or to determine which students are eligible for honors classes.

Difference between Percentage vs Percentile

Here is a table that summarises the difference between percentages and percentiles:

Feature Percentage Percentile Definition A number or rate that is expressed as a fraction of 100 A way of ranking data; or a statistical measure that indicates the position of an observation within a given sample set relative to the other observations. Calculation It is calculated by dividing the value being considered by the total and multiplying by 100. It is calculated by dividing the number of observations at or below a particular value by the total number of observations and multiplying by 100. Example 1 50% 80th percentile Meaning 50% of the data points are equal to or less than 50 80% of the data points are equal to or less than the value of the percentile Example 2 The percentage of girls in a class of 300 students can be calculated by dividing the number of girls by the total number of students and multiplying by 100. If your school exam score falls in the 90th percentile, it means that 90% of the other exam scores in the same sample set are equal to or lower than your score.

We hope that this article was helpful in explaining the differences between percentages and percentiles.

Also Read | Math Riddles: Can you Solve this Math Sequence Puzzle In 15 Seconds? Test your IQ here!