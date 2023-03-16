Math Riddles: Can you Solve this Math Sequence Puzzle In 15 Seconds? Test your IQ here!

Math Riddle Challenge: Solve this interesting math sequence puzzle. Think about it and solve it! This is what puzzles are about right? identify the problem and answer it in 15 seconds. Only people with high intellectual power can solve it!

What are Math riddles?

Math Riddles are puzzle games where players try to figure out a solution to a problem. As fun as they are, the practice also challenges your brain. They are a great way to boost mental capacity and lateral thinking skills, maintain memory strength, and delight you! It often requires thinking unconventionally with given constraints in mind; sometimes, it involves lateral thinking.

Math Riddle Challenge

Look at the picture posted below. You will find a math puzzle that only those with a high IQ will be able to answer. Carefully check this math puzzle and find the missing number.

Math Riddle fact! Solving brain teasers regularly can make you brighter and sharper. How? Well, brain teasers are known to improve cognitive functioning and enhance your critical thinking and problem-solving abilities.

Have you solved the brain teaser yet? We are going to reveal the answers now. Let’s solve it together.

Solution

To solve a mathematical puzzle, observe the puzzle and try to solve it to find the solution to the problem. If you cannot find the solution, we have an answer for you. If you are still working to figure it out, we have the solution to this mathematical puzzle. This puzzle will allow you to see how keen you are and how reasonable an observer you are. If you still need help, the picture below will help you understand the solution.

In the given pattern is natural numbers from(3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10) gets multiplied with even numbers starting from (6,8,10,12,14,16,18,20) orderly.

3=18⇔3×6

4=32⇔ 4×8

5=50⇔ 5×10

6=72⇔ 6×12

7=98⇔ 7×14

8=128⇔ 8×16

9=162⇔9×18

The missing number is given by 10=200 ⇔10×20

Hence,

The missing number 10=200

Use mathematical equations and formulas to solve mathematical puzzles. It explains the proper order in which to answer a mathematical question. Many brain puzzles are complex in part because of intuitive human error.

