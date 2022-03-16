[Term 2] CBSE Class 12th Syllabus 2022 (New): Science and Maths! Download Free PDF 

Check CBSE Term 2 Syllabus for Science and Mathematics below. The syllabus would be helpful for all CBSE Class 12 students appearing in Term 2 exams 2022.

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Board exams would begin on April 26, 2022, and end on 15th June 2022. The students are now gearing up for their Term 2 exams and at the same time, waiting for their Term 1 Class 12 Results 2021-22. CBSE Board has yet not released any date of release of the 12th results. To be prepared for the Board exam a student needs his syllabus handy. Students must not study anything beyond their syllabus now that just 45 days are left for the exams to begin.

Check the syllabus of Science and Mathematics below for your class 12 exams below.

Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Syllabus: Science

Check the CBSE Syllabus for class 12 science (for Term 2 Exams) below.

CBSE Board would be conducting the Biotechnology exam on 28th April whereas the Chemistry exam would be conducted on 7th May. The CBSE Class 12 Physics exam for Term 2 would be conducted on 20th May and Biology exam for Term 2 would be conducted on May 30, 2022.

Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Syllabus: Mathematics

All the students of CBSE Class 12 are now in full-fledged gear to begin their Mathematics revision. This is when the class 12 syllabus for Maths would come in handy. Students are advised not to study anything beyond the Class 12 Maths syllabus at all. Check the syllabus in the gist below.

No. Units Marks III Calculus 18 IV Vectors and Three-Dimensional Geometry 14 V Probability 8 Total 40 Internal Assessment 10 Total 50

The detailed syllabus can be checked through the link shared here. CBSE Term 2 Syllabus 2022: Mathematics

CBSE Board Class 12 Term 2 Maths exam would be conducted on 7th June 2022. There is much time for the candidates to prepare for their Board exams. The students must follow the syllabus to the last word. Also, the students must check the marking scheme and sample papers released by the CBSE Board on its official website or through the article linked above.

