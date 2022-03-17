CBSE Term 1 Results 2022 (CBSE Class 10, 12): How To Apply For Revaluation On cbse.gov.in?

CBSE Class 12 Results would be declared on cbse.gov.in. Check how to apply for Revaluation or Dispute redressal online on cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Class 12 Result (Term 1 ) 2022: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released Term 1 Class 10 Results 2021-22 offline and it is about to release CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Results 2022 very soon either online or offline mode. Since some students were finding issues with the correction and answers in various subjects, CBSE has released the revaluation mechanism for CBSE Term 1 Results 2022 on cbse.gov.in.

Take a look at the process to reevaluate the result below.

CBSE Online Dispute Redressal:

CBSE issued an official notice which stated that there was an Online Dispute Redressal Mechanism that is available till March 26, 2022. Students have been reporting the issues since the release of this notice. The process for the Revaluation is stated below.

CBSE Term 1 Results Revaluation Process: How to Apply?

Students can visit the official CBSE website –cbse.gov.in You can see on the main webpage the link stating “School Request Submission For Resolution (Srsr) (Term-I Exam Result-2022)” Now click on ‘School Login’ to enter the credentials to access your school page Once the students have logged in, schools can request for CBSE Result Revaluation for Term 1 Results 2022 Submit the request and wait for the resolution post Term 2 results.

All in all, CBSE students can send their request for redressal and revaluation to their respective schools till March 26, 2022. The school can then further send the CBSE Result Revaluation request to CBSE on the portal opened on the official website linked above.

CBSE Term 1 Result 2022: Class 12

Students of CBSE Class 10 have already got their Term 1 results but the students of CBSE Term 1 Class 12 are still waiting for their results. It is expected that the Board would release the results in online mode at cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in. The students must also note that once the results are out, the window for dispute redressal would work for Class 12 students as well.

Students would also be glad to know that their requests have been entertained by the CBSE Board. For example, the issues with Odia paper has been addressed by the Board and thousands of students have gained from this mechanism.

Jagran Josh wishes best of luck to all the students waiting for their CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Results 2021-22.

