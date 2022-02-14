CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Revision Notes: Term 2 CBSE Board Exams 2022| PDF Available 

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Revision Notes are meant to help the students to study and prepare well, avoiding any last-minute mistakes and running for notes to their teachers and friends. Check all that you need to score well in CBSE Chemistry Term 2 Exam here

CBSE Board would be conducting CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Board exams from April 26, 2022. Students are advised to begin their preparation keeping this date in mind. For those who have to appear in the Class 12 Chemistry Board Exam (Term 2), here are some Revision Notes to help you prepare well for the exams.

CBSE Term 2 Theory Exam to be conducted from April 26: CBSE Date Sheet to be Released Soon!



CBSE Class 12th Maths Revision Notes For Term 2 Exam 2022: Download PDF!



Through the revision notes, students would be able to find all the data and resources they require for the CBSE Class 12th exams for the above-mentioned subject in one place. You do not have to go any further, just follow the article below.

CBSE Class 12th Chemistry Term 2 Revision Notes:

Term 2 Chemistry Syllabus:

Students are advised to stick to their syllabus at all times. Do not try to study anything beyond the syllabus or less than it. Students must not be swayed by people trying to guide them wrong. Refer only to the prescribed books for the syllabus as suggested by the Board, the NCERT or your teachers.

Check the detailed syllabus by clicking on the link shared below.

S. No. Unit No. of Periods Marks 1 Electrochemistry 7 13 2 Chemical Kinetics 5 3 Surface Chemistry 5 4 d-and f-Block Elements 7 9 5 Coordination Compounds 8 6 Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids 10 13 7 Amines 7 Total 49 35

Check Chemistry Syllabus Complete For Class 12th Here

Term 2 Chemistry NCERT Exemplar Solutions:

Students are advised to go through every possible word of their NCERT books and solve all the questions chapter-wise in their BCERT exemplars. This book is highly recommended by the CBSE Board schools and the teachers as well. The Board has released these for extra help to the students, thus students instead of going through guides of all sorts must study NCERT Exemplar solutions. Click on the link below to get the questions and solutions for the CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Chapters in chemistry.

NCERT Exemplar Solutions CBSE Class 12 (PDF Download): Maths, Physics, Chemistry & Biology| CBSE Term 2 Exams 2021-22

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Sample Papers: Term 2

Students must now begin their revision process as the exams are sure from April 26 onwards. Why wait for the date sheet to release now that you can have the sample papers for class 12 released by the Board. Students can get an idea of what the CBSE Board Class 12 Term 2 Chemistry paper would be like if they answer all the questions in the sample paper. Practice answer writing as much as possible as this time the papers are going to be subjective.

Check the link to the sample paper for CBSE Board Chemistry here.

CBSE Board has not yet released the complete date sheet but it is expected this week itself. Start your preparation today.

Also, check the following articles

[Term 2] CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers 2021-22 Released! Check (Download PDF) CBSE Marking Scheme

CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Physics Sample Paper 2021-22 (With Answers): Download PDF & Prepare For CBSE Board Exam 2022

