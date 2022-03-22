(Term 2) CBSE Class 12 Biology Practical Exam 2022: File, Project & Viva- How To Score Good Marks In Bio Practicals? Check Expert Advice!

Check how to score good marks in CBSE Term 2 Biology Practical exam here. Know about files, viva, syllabus!

CBSE Class 12th Practical exams have begun from March 2, 2022. The students of class 12th in many schools are appearing for their practical exams now, as many schools have released their CBSE Practical date sheets. The Term 2 Board exam would begin from April 26, 2022, and the schools have time till 10 days before the respective subject's exam to conduct its practical.

Physics, Chemistry and Biology and the major subjects for which students of class 12th try to prepare well. Take a look at the preparation tips shared by various experts below to score good marks in your CBSE Class 12 Bio Practical exams.

CBSE Class 12 Practical Exams 2022: Term 2 Biology

Here is a list of experiments that you need to perform in class 12th Term 2. Also, check the study regarding spotting experiments you need to conduct in the list shared below it.

List of Experiments:

Prepare a temporary mount of the onion root tip to study mitosis. Collect and study soil from at least two different sites and study them for texture, moisture content, pH and water holding capacity. Correlate with the kinds of plants found in them. Collect water from two different water bodies around you and study them for pH, clarity and presence of any living organism.

Study/ Observation (Spotting)

Common disease-causing organisms Like Ascaris, Entamoeba, Plasmodium, Ringworm through permanent slides or specimens. Comment on symptoms of diseases that they cause. Two plants and two animals (models/virtual images) were found in xeric conditions. Comment upon their morphological adaptations. Two plants and two animals (models/virtual images) were found in aquatic conditions. Comment upon their morphological adaptations

CBSE Class 12 Practical Exam 2022: Term 2 Biology Marking Scheme

The class 12th practical syllabus has been divided into Term 1 and Term 2 this time, which means that the topics would be divided into two parts. The marks assigned for CBSE Biology practicals are 30 which are divided into 15 marks per term this time. So CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Biology Practical exam would be of 15 marks. Out of these 5 marks would be assigned for manual, project and viva voice.

CBSE Class 12 Practical Exam 2022 (Term 2): How To Score Good Marks In Biology?

CBSE Class 12 practical exams hold marks that are added to the theory marks of the students to generate their final scores in the particular subject. The students must thus not take their practical exams lightly.

Students must prepare their lab manuals and revise their diagrams specifically because many times the external examiners ask them to draw diagrams in the Viva Voice.

Do not try to mug up the experiments. You must just know the process and since the biology experiments are about observations, students must try to demonstrate what they can see, says the retired biology teacher of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Lucknow.

The students take biology practicals very lightly at times and tend to score the lowest in them. It is not easy to remember the biological names of the many animals and plants which is where the students falter.

Practice mounting experiments one time before the actual practical day so that you know the process of making slides. It is quite a delicate process where many students fail. Lastly, study your lab manual well and maintain it before the actual exam day so that the external examiner cannot reprimand you for that.

