CBSE Class 12 Physics Practical Exam 2022 (Term 2): File, Project & Viva- How To Score Good Marks In Practicals?

CBSE Class 12 (Term 2) Physics Exam is to be conducted in many schools this week. Check how to score good marks in your physics practical exam 2022.

CBSE Class 12 Practical Exams have begun in many schools as per the Central Board of Secondary Education's notice released earlier. The schools have been given no specific date sheet by the Board and can release their own date sheets with the students as per their convenience. The major practical subjects include Physics, Chemistry and Biology along with Computer Applications. Check how to maintain the practical files at the last minute, prepare for viva and practical exams here.

CBSE Class 12 Physics Practical Exam 2022: Check Major Activities as per Term 2 Syllabus

The students would have to

Identify a diode, an LED, a resistor and a capacitor from a mixed collection of such items Make the use of a multimeter to see the unidirectional flow of current in case of a diode and an LED and check whether a given electronic component (e.g., diode) is in working order To study the effect of intensity of light (by varying distance of the source) on an LDR To observe refraction and lateral deviation of a beam of light incident obliquely on a glass slab To observe polarization of light using two Polaroids To observe diffraction of light due to a thin slit To study the nature and size of the image formed by a

convex lens concave mirror o n a screen by using a candle and a screen (for different distances of the candle from the lens/mirror)

To obtain a lens combination with the specified focal length by using two lenses from the given set of lenses

CBSE Class 12 Physics Practicals 2022: List of Experiments (Term 2)

Here is a list of experiments generally acceptable and assigned by various schools as per the CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Physics Syllabus:

To find the focal length of a convex lens by plotting graphs between u and v or between 1/u and 1/v. To find the focal length of a concave lens, using a convex lens OR To find the focal length of a concave lens, using a convex lens. To determine the angle of minimum deviation for a given prism by plotting a graph between the angle of incidence and the angle of deviation. To determine the refractive index of a glass slab using a travelling microscope. To find the refractive index of a liquid by using a convex lens and plane mirror. To draw the I-V characteristic curve for a p-n junction in forwarding bias and reverse bias.

CBSE Class 12 Practical Exam (Term 2) 2022: How to Score Good Marks?

CBSE Practical exam for Term 2 has begun from March 2, 2022, onwards. Various schools have released their schemes. The students must note that this exam is to be conducted on the premises of their school itself and the marks would be added to their final scores. CBSE practicals are for 30 marks which have been divided into two terms mainly the CBSE Class 12 Term 1 and Term 2. Thus each term consists of 15 marks each. The students need to appear for 2 experiments of 8 marks each in every term. The experiment record and activities are for 2 marks and the viva voice is for 5 marks in each term.

Students need to score in small pockets here. Prepare your theory well as viva voice holds 5 marks.

The students must practice their experiments well before the Practical exam. Physics experiments depend on the machines you are using. So, practising on the machines before the practicals would be beneficial for the students as well.

Students must try not to mug up readings of their practicals conducted earlier, as sometimes the external examiner comes in to check the students while they are performing the experiments.

Also in case, you did not attend any practical class, try to perform that experiment at least once before the practical exam.

