CBSE Class 9, 11 Revised Promotion Policy (DoE) 2022: Is It Beneficial For Students? Check What Experts Say!

CBSE has released its revised promotion policy for students of classes 9 and 11 studying in Delhi. Check if it is beneficial or not for the students. Experts' comments are included.

CBSE Class 9 and 11 students of Delhi have also their share of problems just like CBSE Class 10, 12 students. Now the students of classes 9 and 11 would have their assessment and promotions based on the Directorate of Education, DoE's promotion policy. Check what this policy and its latest developments are and how is it beneficial for the students of New Delhi as per the experts.

CBSE Class 9, 11 Revised Promotion Policy 2022:

DoE has announced the revised promotion policy recently last week itself. As per the revised policy, the following would be done:

i) Promotions of classes 9 and 11 would be based on the mod term (term 1) and annual tests (term 2)

ii) Marks of internal assessment would be added. Also, marks of various practicals and projects would be taken into consideration.

iii) The passing criteria for students will be 33% (33 out of 100) in each of the five subjects the students are studying.

As per the revised policy, the following additions have been noted by the schools:

Students would be given the grace of 15 marks in case there is a requirement to reach 33% in one or any subject. NPSC Chairman Sudha Acharya explained this, "So, if a child secures 18/100 in his aggregate (including theory and practical internal assessment), giving 15 grace marks will make him eligible to be promoted to the next grade."

Also as per the revised DoE's promotion policy even if a child fails to reach the score of 33%, he/she would be eligible to appear for the compartment exams for all the subjects he has failed in. This way he/ she would be able to pass all the exams and be promoted to the next class. This will be done only to promote the students of Class 9, 11 to the next class.

CBSE Revised Promotion Policy: Is it Beneficial?

Now to say if it's good or bad for the students, we have many expert views.

First of all, considering the NPSC Chairman's views, Acharya is of the opinion that such low scores are required to pass to the next class which is also the Board class, the students would find themselves lowly motivated. Even the teachers would be less energetic as per Acharya. "Teachers will lack the inspiration to set milestones for students and students will hardly appreciate the true worth or value of education in such a relaxed system," she said.

Sudha Acharya also opines that the knowledge quotient of the student would also be questionably low if students are allowed to sit in compartment exams even after not being able to secure 33% in a subject. She says, "The cause of concern is that awarding compartment examination in all the subjects will amount to re-examination. It will also not gauge how much knowledge the child has actually attained and will further widen the learning gap that has already been created during two long years of the pandemic."

Looking at the benefits the students would get, we can say that the students would not be under pressure to pass the exams as many have been unable to even attend classes due to Coivd19 infection. Many students in the second wave had their families affected which did not give them proper time to focus on their studies. Considering those conditions, it is essential that the students be passed to the next class. After all, they have to appear in the compartment exam at least.

