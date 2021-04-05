CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2021-22 (New): Download Subject-wise PDF

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2021-22 (New): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the new CBSE Syllabus for classes 9th, 10th, 11th & 12th for the CBSE Academic Session 2021-22. No reduction in CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 is observed this time. Students who will take the CBSE Annual Exams and CBSE Board Exams in March 2022 have to study the complete CBSE Syllabus. The board has already recommended that all CBSE schools must initiate the new CBSE Academic Session 2021-22 immediately from April. After the availability of the new CBSE Syllabus, this process has become smoother now. Here we have provided the new CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 for all important subjects of Class 11 in PDF format. All students can download the subject-wise CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2021-22 from the following links.

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2021-22 (PDF):

Every year, CBSE publishes the syllabus with the commencement of a new CBSE Academic Session. CBSE frequently refreshes & makes important changes in the CBSE Syllabus annually. Students are recommended to keep the new CBSE Syllabus with them while preparing for upcoming CBSE School & CBSE Board Exams. Students are recommended to study the complete CBSE Syllabus and plan for their studies accordingly. CBSE has prescribed NCERT Textbooks which are available for download free of cost online. Students can download NCERT books & can instantly start their studies for the new CBSE Academic Session 2021-22. Students of CBSE Schools are recommended to check other valuable resources available at jagranjosh.com. From the CBSE section of Jagran Josh, students can access important resources such as CBSE Sample Paper, CBSE Marking Scheme, CBSE Board Exam analysis, strategies, videos, tips, important questions, chapter-wise notes & other important details for the preparation of upcoming CBSE exams.