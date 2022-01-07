Term 2 CBSE Class 11 Accountancy Syllabus 2021-22: CBSE 11th Exams 2022- Download PDF!

CBSE Term 2 Class 11 Syllabus is available for being downloaded in PDF format below. Check the syllabus of Accountancy here. It is helpful for the students appearing in CBSE 11th Term 2 Exam 2021-22.

CBSE Term 2 Syllabus for Class 11 Accountancy can be checked in the article below and can be downloaded in PDF format as well. The syllabus is relevant for the students who are to appear for CBSE Academic Session 2021-2022. Students who have chosen Accountancy as their subject can download the syllabus below.

CBSE Term 2 Syllabus 2022: Class 11 Accountancy Marking Scheme

Take a look at the marking scheme of the

Term-2 Theory - 40 Marks Marks Part A 12 Unit 2 Accounting Process: 1 Accounting For Bills Of Exchange 2 Trial Balance And Rectification Of Errors Part B: Financial Accounting-II Unit 3 20 Financial Statements Of Sole Proprietorship From Complete And Incomplete Records Unit 4 8 Computers In Accounting Total 40 Project (Part – 2): 10 Marks

CBSE Term 2 Class 11: Accountancy Syllabus

Part A

Accounting for Bills of Exchange

Bill of exchange and Promissory Note: Definition, Specimen, Features, Parties.

Difference between Bill of Exchange and Promissory Note

Terms in Bill of Exchange:

Term of Bill Accommodation bill (concept) Days of Grace Date of maturity Discounting of bill Endorsement of bill Bill after the due date Negotiation Bill sent for collection Dishonour of bill

Accounting Treatment

Note: excluding accounting treatment for accommodation bill

Trial balance and Rectification of Errors

Trial balance: objectives and preparation (Scope: Trial balance with balance method only)

Errors: types errors of omission, commission, principles, and compensating; their effect on Trial Balance.

Detection and rectification of errors; preparation of suspense account.

Part B: Financial Accounting - II

Unit 3: Financial Statements of Sole Proprietorship

Financial Statements

Meaning, objectives and importance; Revenue and

Capital Receipts; Revenue and Capital Expenditure;

Deferred Revenue expenditure.

Trading and Profit and Loss Account: Gross Profit, Operating Profit and Net profit. Preparation.

Balance Sheet: need, grouping and marshalling of assets and liabilities. Preparation.

Adjustments in preparation of financial statements with respect to closing stock, outstanding expenses, prepaid expenses, accrued income, income received in advance, depreciation, bad debts, provision for doubtful debts, provision for discount on debtors, Abnormal loss, goods taken for personal use/staff welfare, interest on capital and managers commission.

Preparation of Trading and Profit and Loss account and Balance Sheet of a sole proprietorship with adjustments.

Incomplete Records

Features, reasons and limitations.

Ascertainment of Profit/Loss by Statement of Affairs method

Unit 4: Computers in Accounting:

Introduction to computer and accounting information system {AIS}: Introduction to computers (elements, capabilities, limitations of computer system)

Scope:

(i) The scope of the unit is to understand accounting as an information system for the generation of accounting information and preparation of accounting reports.

(ii) It is presumed that the working knowledge of any appropriate accounting software will be given to the students to help them learn basic accounting operations on computers.

Part C: Project Work

The project work would be divided into two parts i.e. Term I (10 marks) and Term II (10 marks) for the purpose of assessment and will be covered as detailed below.

Comprehensive project of any sole proprietorship business. This may state with journal entries and their ledger postings, preparation of Trial balance. Trading and Profit and Loss Account and Balance Sheet. Expenses, incomes and profit (loss), assets and liabilities are to be depicted using a pie chart/bar diagram.

Click here to download the PDF Copy of CBSE TERM 2 11TH SYLLABUS ACCOUNTANCY

