Term 2 CBSE Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2022: CBSE Class 11 Exam 2022

Download the CBSE Term 2 Class 11th Syllabus for Maths in the article below. The students who are to appear for the CBSE Class 11th Exams 2022 must note the syllabus listed below.

CBSE Term 2 Syllabus for Class 11th Maths has been given below. The candidates who are to appear in their CBSE Board 11th Class Exams 2022 for Term 2 must download the PDF of the syllabus given below. Take a look at the marking scheme and the details of the Unitwise syllabus in the table and the article below.

Read|

CBSE Syllabus (Term 2) Class 12th Chemistry [PDF Download]: CBSE Board Exam 2022

Term 2 CBSE Class 11th Maths Syllabus 2022: Marking Scheme

Check the marking scheme of Term 2 Mathematics in class 11th here.

No. Units Mark I Sets and Functions (Cont.) 8 II Algebra (Cont.) 11 III Coordinate Geometry (Cont.) 9 IV Calculus (Cont.) 6 V Statistics and Probability (Cont.) 6 Total 40 Internal Assessment 10 Total 50

Term 2 CBSE 11 Mathematics Syllabus 2022:

Check the syllabus in detail below along with the Units and Chapters explained.

Unit-I: Sets and Functions

Trigonometric Functions

Positive and negative angles. Measuring angles in radians and in degrees and conversion from one measure to another. Definition of trigonometric functions with the help of unit circle. Truth of the identity sin2x + cos2x = 1, for all x. Signs of trigonometric functions. Domain and range of trigonometric functions and their graphs. Expressing sin (x±y) and cos (x±y) in terms of sinx, siny, cosx & cosy and their simple applications. Deducing identities like the following:

Unit-II: Algebra

Linear Inequalities

Linear inequalities. Algebraic solutions of linear inequalities in one variable and their representation on the number line. Graphical solution of linear inequalities in two variables. Graphical method of finding a solution of the system of linear inequalities in two variables.

Permutations and Combinations

The fundamental principle of counting

Factorial n. (n!) Permutations and combinations, the formula for nPr and nCr, simple applications.

Unit-III: Coordinate Geometry

Conic Sections

Sections of a cone: circles, ellipse, parabola, hyperbola. Standard equations and simple properties of parabola, ellipse and hyperbola. Standard equation of a circle.

Introduction to Three-dimensional Geometry

Coordinate axes and coordinate planes in three dimensions. Coordinates of a point. Distance between two points and section formula.

Unit-IV: Calculus

Derivatives

Derivative introduced as rate of change both as that of distance function and geometrically. Definition of Derivative, relate it to scope of the tangent of the curve, derivative of sum, difference, product and quotient of functions. Derivatives of polynomial and trigonometric functions.

Unit-V: Statistics and Probability

Probability

Random experiments; outcomes, sample spaces (set representation). Events; occurrence of events, ‘not’, ‘and’ and ‘or’ events, exhaustive events, mutually exclusive events, Probability of an event, probability of ‘not’, ‘and’ and ‘or’ events.

Download Class 11th Maths Term 2 Syllabus PDF Format here

CBSE Class 11th Rationalised Syllabus 2021-2022 Officially Released: Download New Term-Wise CBSE Curriculum Now!