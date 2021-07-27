Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

New Revised CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise & Subject-wise) for Term 1 & 2 Released: CBSE Academic Session 2021-22

New Revised CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise & Subject-wise) for Term 1 & Term 2 has been released online on the official website. Download PDF & prepare for CBSE Academic Session 2021-22.

Created On: Jul 27, 2021 12:06 IST
New Revised CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise & Subject-wise) for Term 1 & Term 2 Released: CBSE Academic Session 2021-22
New Revised CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise & Subject-wise) for Term 1 & Term 2 Released: CBSE Academic Session 2021-22

New Revised CBSE Class 11 Syllabus: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the revised & rationalised syllabus for Class 11th for the ongoing academic session 2021-2022. CBSE has released the term-wise & subject-wise CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2021-22. CBSE Class 11 exams for Term 1 & Term 2 will be based on this syllabus. Here we are providing the links to download the new and rationalised CBSE Syllabus for all the important subjects of Class 11 in PDF format. Students of CBSE Class 11 should thoroughly learn the term-wise CBSE Class 11 syllabus 2021-22 and plan their studies accordingly to score well in the exams.

Also Check:

Term-wise & Subject-wise Revised CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022 for 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th Released: Download PDF Now

Term-wise & Subject-wise New Revised CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2021-22: Combined

 CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) English (Core)

 CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) English (Elective)

 CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) Hindi (Core)

 CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) Hindi (Elective)

  CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) Accountancy

  CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) Biology

  CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) Biotechnology

  CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) Business Studies

  CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) Carnatic Melodic

  CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) Carnatic Vocal

  CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) Carnatic Percussion

  CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) Chemistry

  CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) Computer Science

  CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) Economics

  CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) Engineering Graphics

  CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) Entrepreneurship

  CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) Fine Arts

  CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) Dance

  CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) Geography

  CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) Hindustani Melodic

  CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) Hindustani Percussion

  CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) Hindustani Vocal

  CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) History

  CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) Home Science | Reference Material

  CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) Infomatics Practices

  CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) Knowledge Tradition - Practices India

  CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) Legal Studies

  CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) Mathematics

  CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) Applied Mathematics

  CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) National Cadet Corps (NCC)

  CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) Physical Education

  CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) Physics

  CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) Political Science

  CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) Psychology

  CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) Sociology

The complete CBSE syllabus 2021-22 is divided into two terms, Term 1 & Term 2. Unit-wise weightage for each term of class 11 is mentioned in the syllabus. Details about the internal assessment of class 11 are also available in the syllabus. You can also get details of Projects/Experiments for each term.
To score good marks in both terms, students must thoroughly study the changes and plan their studies accordingly. CBSE Class 11 Term 1 Exam 2021-2022 will be MCQ based & assessment will be done on the 50% CBSE Class 11 Syllabus. CBSE Class 11 Term 2 Exam 2021-22 likely to have the subjective paper of 2 hours duration & have questions of different formats like case-based/ situation based, open-ended - short answer/long answer type). The assessment of term 2 will be done on the 50% CBSE Class 11 Syllabus. Round the year exploratory activities/practical exams/projects/unit tests will also be conducted. 

Comment ()
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

Post Comment

5 + 8 =
Post

Comments