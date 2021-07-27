New Revised CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise & Subject-wise) for Term 1 & 2 Released: CBSE Academic Session 2021-22

New Revised CBSE Class 11 Syllabus: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the revised & rationalised syllabus for Class 11th for the ongoing academic session 2021-2022. CBSE has released the term-wise & subject-wise CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2021-22. CBSE Class 11 exams for Term 1 & Term 2 will be based on this syllabus. Here we are providing the links to download the new and rationalised CBSE Syllabus for all the important subjects of Class 11 in PDF format. Students of CBSE Class 11 should thoroughly learn the term-wise CBSE Class 11 syllabus 2021-22 and plan their studies accordingly to score well in the exams.

Term-wise & Subject-wise New Revised CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2021-22: Combined

The complete CBSE syllabus 2021-22 is divided into two terms, Term 1 & Term 2. Unit-wise weightage for each term of class 11 is mentioned in the syllabus. Details about the internal assessment of class 11 are also available in the syllabus. You can also get details of Projects/Experiments for each term.

To score good marks in both terms, students must thoroughly study the changes and plan their studies accordingly. CBSE Class 11 Term 1 Exam 2021-2022 will be MCQ based & assessment will be done on the 50% CBSE Class 11 Syllabus. CBSE Class 11 Term 2 Exam 2021-22 likely to have the subjective paper of 2 hours duration & have questions of different formats like case-based/ situation based, open-ended - short answer/long answer type). The assessment of term 2 will be done on the 50% CBSE Class 11 Syllabus. Round the year exploratory activities/practical exams/projects/unit tests will also be conducted.