Revised Term-wise & Subject-wise CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022 for 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th Released: Download Now

Created On: Jul 24, 2021 15:26 IST
New Revised CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 - 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th (24 July): Term-wise & Subject-wise CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022 (Term 1 & Term 2) for all subjects of CBSE 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th has been released online on the official academic website of CBSE. Download links (PDF) for the new CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 for all subjects are also available here. Anyone can download the new revised CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 & can also check updates about the reduction in CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022 for 10th & 12th. Students can check complete details about the same from the link given below

Students are advised to thoroughly learn the revised CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (term-wise) and plan their studies accordingly. As per the official updates, exams for Term 1 will be based on 50% CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 and Term 2 will be based on the rest of the 50% CBSE Syllabus 2021-22.

Download links for the new CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 are given below. Students should note that PDFs of the combined syllabus (i.e., 9th & 10th and 11th & 12th) are available here. Students of 9th & 10th will first find the syllabus of class 9th & then the syllabus of class 10th. In the same way, students of 11th & 12th will first find the syllabus of class 11th and then the syllabus of class 12th.  

Term 1 & Term 2 Revised CBSE Syllabus (12th & 11th): All Subjects & All Streams

Term 1 & Term 2 Revised CBSE Syllabus (9th & 10th): All Subjects & All Streams

⇰ Revised CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) 11th & 12th English (Core)

⇰ Revised CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) 11th & 12th English (Elective)

⇰ Revised CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) 11th & 12th Hindi (Core)

⇰ Revised CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) 11th & 12th Hindi (Elective)

⇰ Revised CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 11th & 12th Accountancy

⇰ Revised CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 11th & 12th Biology

⇰ Revised CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 11th & 12th Biotechnology

⇰ Revised CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 11th & 12th Business Studies

⇰ Revised CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 11th & 12th Carnatic Melodic

⇰ Revised CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 11th & 12th Carnatic Vocal

⇰ Revised CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 11th & 12th Carnatic Percussion

⇰ Revised CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 11th & 12th Chemistry

⇰ Revised CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 11th & 12th Computer Science

⇰ Revised CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 11th & 12th Economics

⇰ Revised CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 11th & 12th Engineering Graphics

⇰ Revised CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 11th & 12th Entrepreneurship

⇰ Revised CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 11th & 12th Fine Arts

⇰ Revised CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 11th & 12th Dance

⇰ Revised CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 11th & 12th Geography

⇰ Revised CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 11th & 12th Hindustani Melodic

⇰ Revised CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 11th & 12th Hindustani Percussion

⇰ Revised CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 11th & 12th Hindustani Vocal

⇰ Revised CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 11th & 12th History

⇰ Revised CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 11th & 12th Home Science | Reference Material

⇰ Revised CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 11th & 12th Infomatics Practices

⇰ Revised CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 11th & 12th Knowledge Tradition - Practices India

⇰ Revised CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 11th & 12th Legal Studies

⇰ Revised CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 11th & 12th Mathematics

⇰ Revised CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 11th & 12th Applied Mathematics

⇰ Revised CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 11th & 12th National Cadet Corps (NCC)

⇰ Revised CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 11th & 12th Physical Education

⇰ Revised CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 11th & 12th Physics

⇰ Revised CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 11th & 12th Political Science

⇰ Revised CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 11th & 12th Psychology

⇰ Revised CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 11th & 12th Sociology

⇰ Revised CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) 9th & 10th Science

⇰ Revised CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) 9th & 10th Social Science

⇰ Revised CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) 9th & 10th Maths

⇰ Revised CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) 9th & 10th Hindi A

⇰ Revised CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) 9th & 10th Hindi B

⇰ Revised CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) 9th & 10th English

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



