Revised Term-wise & Subject-wise CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022 for 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th Released: Download Now

New Revised CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 - 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th (24 July): Term-wise & Subject-wise CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022 (Term 1 & Term 2) for all subjects of CBSE 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th has been released online on the official academic website of CBSE. Download links (PDF) for the new CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 for all subjects are also available here. Anyone can download the new revised CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 & can also check updates about the reduction in CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022 for 10th & 12th. Students can check complete details about the same from the link given below

Students are advised to thoroughly learn the revised CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (term-wise) and plan their studies accordingly. As per the official updates, exams for Term 1 will be based on 50% CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 and Term 2 will be based on the rest of the 50% CBSE Syllabus 2021-22.

Download links for the new CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 are given below. Students should note that PDFs of the combined syllabus (i.e., 9th & 10th and 11th & 12th) are available here. Students of 9th & 10th will first find the syllabus of class 9th & then the syllabus of class 10th. In the same way, students of 11th & 12th will first find the syllabus of class 11th and then the syllabus of class 12th.





