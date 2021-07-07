CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exam 2022: Exam Schedule, Rationalised Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Assessment Plan for Term 1 & 2 - Check Complete Details

CBSE 10 th & 12 th : The new assessment plan for CBSE Academic Session 2021-22 has been officially released by the board. Complete academic session 2021-22 is divided into two terms. Exams of term 1 will be based on almost 50% CBSE Syllabus and exams of term 2 will be based on the rest 50% CBSE syllabus. Check exam schedule, rationalised syllabus, assessment plan for term 1 & 2.

CBSE 10th & 12th: Official announcement of the board’s new assessment plan has surprised many students. CBSE has divided the ongoing CBSE Academic Session 2021-22 into two terms Term 1 & Term 2. About 50% CBSE Syllabus will be assessed in Term 1 and rest 50% CBSE Syllabus will be assessed in Term 2. A lot of students are still struggling to understand the changes. In this article, we have explained all the important points in a very simple way. We have also published an important article with all the important points in bullets. You can access it from the link given below.

Reduced CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 For 10th & 12th To Be Released Shortly: Check CBSE Assessment Pattern 2021-22 For Term 1 & Term 2

Here we are trying to answer all the questions which are being asked by many CBSE School students.

Regarding CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022: Term 1 & Term 2

✔ CBSE Schools will keep following the syllabus which was released on 31st March 2021 (CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 that CBSE Schools are following)

✔ Subject-wise & Term-wise CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 for Term 1 & Term 2 will be released by the board very soon (in July)

✔ Exams of Term 1 will be based on approximately 50% Syllabus

✔ Exams of Term 2 will be based on the rest 50% Syllabus

CBSE 2021-2022 Exam Schedule: Term 1 & Term 2

✔ Exam Schedule for CBSE Term 1 Exam 2021-2022: November-December 2021 (Flexible schedule that might different for different schools, exams will be conducted in schools & external examiner will be appointed as invigilator)

✔ Exam Schedule for CBSE Term 1 Exam 2021-2022: March-April 2022 (Exams will be conducted as examination centres designated by CBSE)

✔ Changes will be made if situation due to COVID-19 gets better or worst.

CBSE Exam Pattern of Term 1 & Term 2:

✔ CBSE has pointed out that it will provide sample papers, question bank & other resources from time to time.

✔ CBSE will publish sample papers before the exam

✔ For Class 9th & Class 10th:

# Internal Assessment: Throughout the year-irrespective of Term 1 & 2 would include the 3 periodic tests, student enrichment, portfolio and practical work/ speaking listening activities/ project.

✔ For Class 11th & Class 12th:

# Internal Assessment: Throughout the year-irrespective of Term 1 & 2 would include end of topic or unit tests/exploratory activities/practicals/projects.

CBSE Term 1 & Term 2 Exams: Key Points

CBSE Term 1 Exam:

✔ MCQ Based Question Paper (Set by CBSE): The Question Paper will have Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) including case-based MCQs and MCQs on the assertion-reasoning type.

✔ Duration of Paper: 90 minutes

✔ Answers to be marked on OMR sheet (might be taken online if situation gets worse)

CBSE Term 2 Exam:

✔ Subjective Paper: The paper will be of 2 hours duration & have questions of different formats (case-based/ situation based, open-ended - short answer/long answer type).

✔ Duration of Paper: 2 hours

✔ In case the situation is not conducive for a normal descriptive exam a 90 minute MCQ based exam will be conducted at the end of Term 2 also.