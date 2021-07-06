Reduced CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 For 10th & 12th To Be Released Shortly: Check CBSE Assessment Pattern 2021-22

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced some major changes in the CBSE Assessment Plan of 10th & 12th which are applicable for CBSE Academic Session 2021-22.

Reduced CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 For 10th & 12th To Be Released Shortly: New CBSE Assessment Pattern 2021-22

CBSE Assessment Pattern 2021-22 has been revamped. CBSE Academic Session 2021-22 has been divided into two terms & reduced CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 for 10th & 12th will also be published by the board very soon. CBSE has made some important changes for the ongoing CBSE Academic Session 2021-2022 and it is important for students to understand all the changes.

Special Scheme for CBSE Academic Session 2021-22:

⇒ CBSE Academic Session 2021-2022 will be divided into 2 terms with approximately 50%

syllabus in each term

⇒ CBSE will conduct examinations at the end of each term on the basis of the bifurcated syllabus

⇒ CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 for CBSE 10th & 12th board exams will be reduced (term-wise & subject-wise CBSE Syllabus to be released shortly by the board)

⇒ However, CBSE Schools will follow the syllabus released by the board on 31st March 2021 ( check here )

⇒ CBSE Class 9 & CBSE Class 10: Internal Assessment (throughout the year-irrespective of Term I and II)

✔ 3 periodic tests, student enrichment, portfolio and practical work/ speaking listening activities/ projects.

⇒ CBSE Class 11 & CBSE Class 12: Internal Assessment (throughout the year-irrespective of Term I and II)

✔ End of topic or unit tests/ exploratory activities/practicals/ projects.

⇒ CBSE Schools would create a student profile for all assessments undertaken over the academic session & retain the evidence in digital format.

⇒ CBSE will help its affiliated schools to upload marks of Internal Assessment online on the CBSE IT platform.

⇒ Guidelines for Internal Assessment for all the subjects will also be released along with the rationalized term wise divided syllabus for the session 2021-22.

⇒ CBSE would also provide additional resources like question banks, sample assessments, teacher training etc. for more reliable & valid internal assessments

⇒ CBSE will take steps to make Internal Assessment/ Practical/ Project work more credible & valid

⇒ Schools will continue teaching online till the authorities permit in person mode of teaching in schools

CBSE Assessment Pattern 2021-22: Term 1

⇒ Marks of the Term I Exams will contribute to the final overall score of students.

⇒ To be conducted between November-December 2021 by the board

⇒ Flexible Schedule with a window period of 4-8 weeks for schools situated in different parts of India & abroad.

⇒ Dates for the conduct of examinations will be notified subsequently.

⇒ The duration of the test will be 90 minutes & it will cover only the rationalized syllabus of Term I only (i.e. approximately 50% of the entire syllabus).

⇒ The Question Paper will have Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) including case-based MCQs and MCQs on the assertion-reasoning type.

⇒ Question Papers will be sent by the CBSE to its affiliated schools along with marking schemes.

⇒ The exams will be administered under the supervision of the External Center Superintendents & Observers appointed by CBSE.

⇒ The answers of students will be captured on OMR sheets which, after

scanning may be directly uploaded at the CBSE portal or alternatively may be evaluated & marks obtained will be uploaded by the CBSE school on the very same day. The final direction in this regard will be conveyed to CBSE schools by the Examination Unit of the Board.

CBSE Assessment Pattern 2021-22: Term 2

⇒ At the end of Term II, CBSE would organize Term II or Year End exams based on the rationalized CBSE syllabus of Term II only (i.e. approximately 50% of the entire syllabus).

⇒ These exams would be held around March-April 2022 at the CBSE examination centres fixed by the Board.

⇒ The paper will be of 2 hours duration & have questions of different

formats (case-based/ situation based, open-ended - short answer/ long

answer type).

⇒ In case the situation is not conducive for a normal descriptive exam a 90 minute MCQ based exam will be conducted at the end of Term II also.

⇒ Marks of the Term II Exam would contribute to the final overall score.

CBSE Assessment Plan In Various Situations:

A. In case the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic improves & students can come to CBSE schools or centres for taking the exams.

- Board would conduct Term I & Term II exams at schools/centres

and the theory marks will be distributed equally between the two exams.

B. In the case of the COVID-19 pandemic forces complete closure of CBSE schools during November-December 2021, but Term II exams are held at schools or centres.

- Term I MCQ based examination would be done by students online/offline from home - in this case, the weightage of this exam for the final score would be reduced, and weightage of Term II exams will be increased for declaration of final result.

C. In case the COVID-19 pandemic forces complete closure of schools during March-April 2022, but Term I exams are held at CBSE schools or centres.

- CBSE Result would be based on the performance of students on Term I MCQ based examination and internal assessments. The weightage of marks of Term I examination conducted by the Board will be increased to provide year end results of candidates.

D. In case the COVID-19 pandemic forces complete closure of schools & Board conducted Term I and II exams are taken by the candidates from home in the session 2021-22.

- CBSE Result would be computed based on the Internal

- Assessment/Project Work/Practical & Theory marks of Term-I and Term- II exams taken by the candidate from home in Class 10 & Class 12 subject to the moderation or other measures to ensure validity and reliability of the assessment.

In all the above scenario, data analysis of marks of students will be initiated to ensure the integrity of internal assessments & home based exams





