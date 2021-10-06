Check CBSE Class 11 English Elective Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1 & 2 — Combined). It is applicable for CBSE Academic Session 2021-22. Students having English as one of their subjects should study this syllabus thoroughly.

CBSE Class 11 English Elective Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1 & 2 — Combined): CBSE Academic Session 2021-22

Section A: Reading Comprehension (12 marks = 6+3+3)

- Unseen passage (literary or discursive)

- Unseen Poem

- Case Based Unseen (Factual) Passage

Section B: Creative Writing Skills (08 marks = 4 + 4)

- Essay (on an Argumentative/Discursive/Reflective/ Descriptive topic )

- Article Writing ( on a contemporary/topical issue

Section C: Literature (10 marks = 2+2+3+3)

Literary-

- Prose/Poetry-MCQs to test for comprehension, literary appreciation and inference.

Book-Woven Words- Short Stories

- The Lament -Anton Chekhov

- A Pair of Mustachios -Mulk Raj Anand

- The Rocking-horse Winner- D.H. Lawrence

Book-Woven Words-Poetry

- The Peacock-Sujata Bhatt

- Let me Not to the Marriage of - William Shakespeare

- Coming-Philip Larkin Telephone Conversation - Wole Soyink

Book-Woven Words-Essays

- My Watch-Mark Twain

- My Three Passions- Bertrand Russell

- Patterns of Creativity - S. Chandrasekhar

Fiction: 05 Marks

The old Man and the Sea (E.Hemingway)

Chapter 1, 2, 3, 4, 5

Drama: 05 Marks

Arms and the Man (G.B.Shaw) Act I

Total: 40 Marks

SEMINAR 10 Marks

- Presentation – book review /a play /a short story/a novel/novella (tale, table, parable) to be followed by a question answer session.

- Poetry reading to be followed by interpretative tasks based on close reading and literary analysis of the text.

- Critical review of a film or a play.

- Conducting a theatre workshop to be followed by a discussion

Prescribed Books:

Textbook : Woven Words, published by NCERT Fiction: The Old Man and the Sea (Novel unabridged) by Ernest Hemingway Drama: Arms and the Man by George Bernard Shaw

