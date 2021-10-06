Check CBSE Class 11 English Elective Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1 & 2 — Combined). It is applicable for CBSE Academic Session 2021-22. Students having English as one of their subjects should study this syllabus thoroughly.
CBSE Class 11 English Elective Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1 & 2 — Combined): CBSE Academic Session 2021-22
Section A: Reading Comprehension (12 marks = 6+3+3)
- Unseen passage (literary or discursive)
- Unseen Poem
- Case Based Unseen (Factual) Passage
Section B: Creative Writing Skills (08 marks = 4 + 4)
- Essay (on an Argumentative/Discursive/Reflective/ Descriptive topic )
- Article Writing ( on a contemporary/topical issue
Section C: Literature (10 marks = 2+2+3+3)
Literary-
- Prose/Poetry-MCQs to test for comprehension, literary appreciation and inference.
Book-Woven Words- Short Stories
- The Lament -Anton Chekhov
- A Pair of Mustachios -Mulk Raj Anand
- The Rocking-horse Winner- D.H. Lawrence
Book-Woven Words-Poetry
- The Peacock-Sujata Bhatt
- Let me Not to the Marriage of - William Shakespeare
- Coming-Philip Larkin Telephone Conversation - Wole Soyink
Book-Woven Words-Essays
- My Watch-Mark Twain
- My Three Passions- Bertrand Russell
- Patterns of Creativity - S. Chandrasekhar
Fiction: 05 Marks
The old Man and the Sea (E.Hemingway)
Chapter 1, 2, 3, 4, 5
Drama: 05 Marks
Arms and the Man (G.B.Shaw) Act I
Total: 40 Marks
SEMINAR 10 Marks
- Presentation – book review /a play /a short story/a novel/novella (tale, table, parable) to be followed by a question answer session.
- Poetry reading to be followed by interpretative tasks based on close reading and literary analysis of the text.
- Critical review of a film or a play.
- Conducting a theatre workshop to be followed by a discussion
Prescribed Books:
- Textbook : Woven Words, published by NCERT
- Fiction: The Old Man and the Sea (Novel unabridged) by Ernest Hemingway
- Drama: Arms and the Man by George Bernard Shaw
