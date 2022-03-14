JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: To vote for your favorite finalist, click here!

CBSE Class 12 Results 2021-22 (Term 1): How To Check Mark Sheet on Digilocker? Know Past 5 Year's Pass Percentage! 

CSBE 12th Results may be declared on cbseresults.nic. or mark sheets may be available on digilocker.gov.in. The results are expected today i.e; on March 14, 2022

Created On: Mar 14, 2022 11:37 IST
CBSE Class 12 Results 2022
CBSE Class 12 Results 2022

CBSE Class 12 Results Term 1 are expected to be released today like the CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Results 2022 in an offline mode. One sigh of relief that is given to the students of both classes 10 and 12 is that no student would be failed in CBSE Term 1 exam 2021-22. However, no information has been released by the Board yet on how the results would be declared. Will they be available on cbseresults.nic.in or will the mark sheet for class 12th be available on Digilocker? Let us find out below. 

CBSE 12th Term 1 Result 2021-22: How to Check Marksheet on Digilocker?

Once the results are announced, if the process followed for Class 10th Term 1 Results is not followed, the students would be able to access the results on cbseresult.nic.in and on Digilocker App or digiloclker.gov.in. 

The students would have to register themselves on the Digilocker App or digilocker.gov.in. At the time of the declaration of the results, the students would have to log in on the website or the App and download their required mark sheet. 

Students may however note that CBSE has not released the Class 10 results online. Instead, the CBSE Class 10 results were mailed to the schools. Therefore, the CBSE Board is expected to follow the same method for CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result as well.

What would be available on the Marksheet?

  1. Candidate's name
  2. School name
  3. Roll number
  4. Marks scored in each subject and maximum marks for each subject
  5. Total marks secured and total maximum marks for all the subjects
  6. Other details

CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result 2021-22: Last 5-year pass percentage

It is a relief for the students that no one would be failed in CBSE Class 12 Term 1 result and the students can appear for Term 2 exams without any issue. The board made this a priority for the students as those who would have failed in Term 1 would not have been allowed to appear for Term 2 which would not have been feasible. 

Check the last 5 years' passing percentage here which would give you an idea about the checking and leniency pattern of the CBSE Board. Take a look at the table below:

 

Year

Passing Percentage

2021

99.37 per cent

2020

88.78 per cent

2019

83.40 per cent

2018

83.01 per cent

2017

82 per cent.

 

The CBSE board may announce the CBSE Class 12 Term 1 result on the official website cbse.gov.in., or cbseresults.nic.in or digilocker.gov.in. Students can also keep a check on CBSE Twitter Handle as well for regular updates. 

