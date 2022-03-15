Term 1 CBSE 12th Result 2021-22 Releasing Online? What is CBSE Online Dispute Redressal Mechanism For Class 10th? 

CBSE Class 12th Term 1 Results 2021-22 would be soon available to the students either in online mode at cbseresults.nic.in or in offline mode to the schools.

CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Results 2021-22 are expected anytime soon now and many are speculating that it would be released in an online mode unlike CBSE 10th Results Term 1 2021-22. The CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Science, Commerce & Arts students can soon check their Term 1 Results 2021-22 on the official websites of the CBSE Board. The Board has, however, given no information whether the results would be available online or offline like CBSE 10th Term1 Results 2021-22.

Term 1 CBSE 12th Results 2021-22: How To Check Scorecard or Marksheet?

CBSE 12th students can check their results if they are released online on cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.gov.in. The results can also be checked on Digilocker App or website. CBSE students can check where and how to check their results through the linked article below.

Also, if the CBSE Board decides to release the mark sheet over email to schools as it has done with class 10th term 1 results, the students of class 12 would have to collect their scorecards from their respective schools. When asked CBSE Spokesperson about it, the reporters were told to wait for further information.

What is CBSE Online Dispute Redressal Mechanism?

A CBSE student had taken to Twitter to ask CBSE about the class 10 question paper of Odia which had several errors. The grace marks for the wrong questions had not been provided to him in the results. The Board informed him about the grievance redressal window being open on the official website till March 26, 2022. One can easily post their issues there.

CBSE released the Class 10 Term 1 Results this week, where the student's mark sheets were shared over emails with the schools. The students could get their results from the schools themselves and the final mark sheet for both Term 1 and 2 would be released together as the Board informed.

Thus to address any issue related to the marks, the students must visit the online website of the CBSE Board and find the Grievance Redressal Window on the webpage.

The link is active on cbse.nic.in. Students as well as their guardians can send their queries on the link and can be relieved that their issues would be addressed personally by the Board.

The Board would be addressing the queries and releasing their verdict after the Term 2 exams are over. The students would come to know of their queries at the time of Term 2 results which is when the final mark sheets would also be available.

