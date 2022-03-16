CBSE Term 1 Result 2021-22: CBSE Class 10, CBSE Class 12 Student's Reaction To Delayed, Offline Results

CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Results 2022 are expected anytime soon and CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Result has been declared with scorecards sent to schools over mails.

CBSE Term 1 Class 12th Results are expected to be released soon on the official website cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.gov.in. The Board may also release the Class 12th Term 1 Results the way it released class 10th Term 1 Results, which is offline.

There has been no notice released on this issue by the Board. CBSE has followed a no mark sheet for term 1 policy and has also not released the class 10 results online like it used to always. This has had an effect on the students as well. Let us know how the students have reacted to offline and delayed and if it is good or bad for them?

CBSE 12th Result 2022: 10th, 12th Students' reaction to offline, delayed results:

CBSE Class 10:

Some of the students of class 10 have been happier that their Term 1 results have been released offline.

However, some students of class 10 have been requesting the CBSE Board to consider only term 2 results as some have not been satisfied with their Term 1 scorecard. Take a look at the tweets below to understand their plight.

Some students also tweeted that they faced issues due to home centres and their results have been lagging due to this home centre policy that was followed in Term 1 exams for classes 10, 12 due to Covid 19. The students expect a fair copy checking this time as they would go to appear for their exams in separate centres.

Dear Cbse

Please have a look at the image attached below ⬇ center Is this even possible that these marks are true Please have a look at it. I appeal cbse to make the result on the basis of term 2 and exclude term 1 because same scenario is many school having home centers pic.twitter.com/VhMEUQnzez — Atul Kumar (@AtulKum11153934) March 13, 2022

Many students of CBSE Class 10 have praised the no mark sheet system of CBSE, saying it has given them a new boost to prepare for their Term 2 exams. On the other hand, there are a few who are of the view that the weightage of the CBSE Term 2 should be more than the Term 1 results as now the students can give their best shot based on their Term 1 results.

Check the tweet below.

CBSE should reduce The weightage of term 1 Exam. As their where many faults in Term 1 Exam. You should increase the weightage of Term 2 Exam @cbseindia29 @dpradhanbjp It's a humble request to #cbse To reduce the weightage of Term 1 Exam. #term1result — Karan Shukla (@karan_boi) March 16, 2022

One of the students had tweeted, “Term 1 weight must be reduced. Because max students lost their marks unnecessarily because of the wrong evaluation done by CBSE. They are responsible for it. #Term2 weighage must be increased anyhow!!!

Please #cbseindia29 concern about it.”

CBSE Class 12:

Students of class 12 have not yet received their Term 1 results which is why many have complained that they feel stressed and are unable to concentrate on their studies for Term 2.

waking up scared and stressed everyday, what if CBSE drops term 1 12th boards result today🥲#cbse @cbseindia29 it's so exhausting at least give us official date! — sarah♡ (@siddukhi) March 15, 2022

Some students also said that they expected an earlier result. This means that if they had received their scorecards in January or February they would have been better prepared for their Term 2 exams. Check the tweets below.

we asked cbse to announce term 1 results in january but they announced it right when students are about to prepare for term 2 boards — beomgyu birth!! (@suavrse) March 15, 2022

CBSE 12th students wish for an early result and have no botheration on how and where the results would be released. This means that CBSE can release the results in any way they like- offline or online, and the students would be happy.

CBSE has released the CBSE Class 10, 12 date sheet on its official website cbse.gov.in from where the students can download the entire timetable. You may also check the articles listed below for better preparation.

Also Read|

CBSE Class 12 Results 2021-22 (Term 1): How To Check Mark Sheet on Digilocker? Know Past 5 Year's Pass Percentage!



CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Results 2022 Released But Final Marksheet Only After Term 2 Exams: Check Important Notice!

