CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Results 2022 Released But Final Marksheet Only After Term 2 Exams: Check Important Notice!

CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Results 2021-22 are now released but notified only to the schools. Check important notice.

CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Results 2021-22 have been declared today but for the first time in history the students have not come to know their results directly on cbseresults.nic .in or cbse.gov.in. Central Board of Secondary Education has released an important notice regarding CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Results 2021-22. The Board has informed that the Final CBSE Results Marrksheet for Class 10 students would be released only after CBSE 10th Term 2 exams 2022. This means that the results for the theory performance of the students has been released and notified to the schools of the respective students but they do not have access to it online.

CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Results 2021-22: Important Notice

Check here what the notice reads in detail.

"The Board is informing the schools only about the theory performance of their students of class 10th in a collective manner. Hence the performance of the student would not be available on the website. The information about the performance of the students is based on the performance of the students uploaded by the schools. In the subjects where the assessment was not done by the schools, performance based on the scanning of OMR sheets is being communicated to the schools."

Yesterday, on March 11, 2022, CBSE released the class 10 and 12 Date sheets for Term 2 Exams 2022.

CBSE Class 10 Term I exams were conducted across exam centres around the country from November 30 to December 11, 2021. The Class 12 Term I exams were conducted from December 1 to December 22, 2021.

CBSE Term 1 Result 2022: Important Details of Notice

The following essential details have been mentioned in the notice released on cbse.gov.in:

The weightage of term 1 and term 2 will be decided at the time of term 2 results and accordingly, the final result will be calculated. Students would not get any mark sheet as of now. It would be generated finally after Term 2 exams combining the results of both Term 1 and Term 2 exams. No exam centres would be changed and the students will have to appear in their original exam centres assigned to their schools. For the students of Patrachar Vidyalaya and Private candidates, the Term 2 marks (both theory and practical) would be awarded on a pro-rata basis. One essential piece of information for students who could not appear in Term 1 due to Covid or because of their participation in National and International Sports/ olympiads, no performance of Term 1 Exams is being communicated. Their final performance would be assessed based on their Term 2 performance as stated in a previous circular released on 9/11/2021.

The students of CBSE Term 2 Class 10 can now start their preparation for their Board exams to begin from April 26, 2022, onwards without thinking about their Term 1 Results. Many schools have reported that the results for Term1 exams have been great this year.

Click here to download the PDF copy of the CBSE Notice for class 10 Term 1 results 2022

