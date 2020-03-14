CBSE 12th Biology Question Paper 2020: Download PDF Now!

CBSE: CBSE conducted Class 12 Biology question paper 2020 today (14th March 2020). Download CBSE 12th Biology paper 2020 in PDF format. A team from Jagran Josh has collected feedback from students. If you want to learn about difficulty level of the question paper and other updates then you can check it from the link given below

General Instructions:

Read the following instructions very carefully and strictly follow them :

(i) Question paper comprises five sections - A, B, C, D and E.

(ii) There are 27 questions in the question paper. All questions are compulsory.

(iii) Section A question number 1 to 5 are multiple choice carrying one mark each.

(iv) Section B question number 6 to 12 are short answer type - I questions carrying two marks each.

(v) Section C question number 13 to 21 are short answer questions type-II. carrying three marks each.

(vi) Section D question number 22 to 24 are short answer questions type-III, carrying three marks each.

(vii) Section E question number 25 to 27 are long answer questions, carrying five marks each. (viii) Answer should be brief and to the point also the above word limit be adhered to as far as possible.

(ix) There is no overall choice in the question paper. However, an internal choice has been provided in two questions of 1 mark, one question of 2 marks, two questions of 3 marks and three questions of 5 marks questions. Only one of the choices in such questions have to be attempted.

(x) The diagram drawn should be neat proportionate and properly labelled, wherever necessary. (xi) In addition to this, separate instructions are given with each section and question, wherever necessary.

SECTION - A

1. Louis Pasteur demonstrated that

(a) early life came from outer space

(b) Non chemicals produced living molecules

(c) life comes from pre-existing life

(d) life originated spontaneously

2. Mating of a superior male of a breed of a cattle to a superior female of another breed is called (a) in breeding

(b) out crossing

(c) out breeding

(d) cross breeding.

OR

Large-holes in 'Swiss-Cheese' are due to

(a) Propionibacterium sharmanii.

(b) Saccharomyces cerevisae ·

(c) Penicillium chrysogenum

(d) Acetobacter aceti

3. Increased concentration of DDT in fish-eating birds is due to

(a) eutrophication

(b) biomagnification.

(c) cultural eutrophication

(d) accelerated eutrophication

OR

Species-Area relationship is represented on a log scale as

(a) hyperbola

(b) rectangular hyperbola

(c) linear

(d) inverted

