CBSE 12th Biology 2020 Board Exam: Paper Analysis, Review, Updates

CBSE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted Class 12 Biology board exam 2020 today (14 March). Check paper analysis, review, students reactions or feedback about today’s CBSE 12th Biology paper 2020. Team Jagran Josh has visited several CBSE examination centres and collected feedback from students. Students who took CBSE 12th Biology paper today told us that the difficulty level of the questions asked in today’s Biology paper was moderate. Most of the students were able to finish the paper within the stipulated time. Question paper of CBSE Class 12 Biology board exam 2020 is also available here for download in PDF format which you can access from the link given below

Detailed feedback will be available here shortly with the help of a live video.

CBSE Class 12 Biology Board Exam 2020: Paper Pattern

There were a total of 27 questions and five sections in the question paper. Students needed to attempt all questions although some internal choices were present in some questions. More details about CBSE 12th Biology paper are given below

- Section A: Question number 1 to 5 [Multiple choice questions of one mark each].

- Section B: Question number 6 to 12 [Short answer type I questions of two marks each].

- Section C: Question number 13 to 21 [Short answer type II questions of three marks each].

- Section D: Question number 22 to 24 [Case-based short answer type questions of three marks each (1+1+1)].

- Section E: Question number 25 to 27 [Long answer type questions of five marks each].

CBSE Class 12 Biology 2020 Paper: Analysis & Review

A brief summary of feedback received from students is given below

- The difficulty level of CBSE 12th Biology paper 2020: Moderate

- All the questions were asked from CBSE Class 12 Biology Syllabus 2019 - 2020

- Questions were based on NCERT Textbook & NCERT Exemplar

- A few questions asked in the paper were almost similar to the questions asked in previous years papers

- Most time consuming section is Section C

Detailed feedback will be available here shortly after the exam.

