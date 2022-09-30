CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices Sample Paper 2022-23: Download Sample Question Paper and Marking Scheme PDF

CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices Sample Question Paper 2022-23: Informatics Practices Sample Question Paper and marking scheme for 2022-23 can now be downloaded directly from Jagran Josh.

At senior secondary level, IP introduces the basics of Computer and the basics of data science. This blend of knowledge is very essential in today’s scenario where technology is creeping in every field of life. Students learn to create series and data frames, design SQL queries and even import/ export data between SQL database and Pandas. Students also learn to identify internet security issues, configure browser settings while engaging with the impact of technology on society including gender and disability issues.

Let us begin with the general instructions provided in the Informatics Practises Sample Paper 2022-23.

SAMPLE QUESTION PAPER

CLASS XII INFORMATICS PRACTICES (065)

TIME: 3 HOURS

M.M.- 70

General Instructions:

This question paper contains five sections, Section A to E. All questions are compulsory. Section A have 18 questions carrying 01 mark each. Section B has 07 Very Short Answer type questions carrying 02 marks each. Section C has 05 Short Answer type questions carrying 03 marks each. Section D has 03 Long Answer type questions carrying 05 marks each. Section E has 02 questions carrying 04 marks each. One internal choice is given in Q35 against part c only. All programming questions are to be answered using Python Language only.

PART - A

1. Television cable network is an example of:



i. LAN



ii. WAN



iii. MAN



iv. Internet



2. Which of the following is not a type of cyber crime?



i. Data theft



ii. Installing antivirus for protection



iii. Forgery



iv. Cyber bullying



3. What is an example of e-waste?



i. A ripened mango



ii. Unused old shoes



iii. Unused old computers



iv. Empty cola cans



4. Which type of values will not be considered by SQL while executing the following statement?



SELECT COUNT(column name) FROM inventory;



i. Numeric value



ii. text value



iii. Null value



iv. Date value



5. If column “Fees” contains the data set (5000,8000,7500,5000,8000), what will be the output after the execution of the given query?



SELECT SUM (DISTINCT Fees) FROM student;



i. 20500



ii. 10000



iii. 20000



iv. 33500



6. ‘O’ in FOSS stands for:



i. Outsource



ii. Open



iii. Original



iv. Outstanding

CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices Sample Paper 2022-23 in pdf format is attached here.

Click here to Donwload - CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices Sample Question Paper 2022-23

Marking scheme of the CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices Sample Paper 2022-23 is attached below.

Click here to Download - CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices Marking Scheme 2022-23

