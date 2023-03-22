CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices Previous Year Question Papers PDF Download

CBSE Informatics Practices Previous Year Question Paper Class 12: Check CBSE Board Class 12th Informatics Practices Previous year question papers for the upcoming CBSE Class 12th Informatics Practices board exam 2023 on March 23, 2023.

CBSE Informatics Practices Previous Year Question Paper Class 12: On March 23, 2023, the IP (Informatics Practices, subject code 802) board examination of Class 12th CBSE Board has been scheduled. The 10th class Informatics Practices Board Exam 2023 for the CBSE board exam candidates will be for 60 marks and students will get 3 hours to attempt the paper. In this article, we have provided the question papers of Informatics Practices from the years prior to the current academic session 2022-23. You can download the PDFs of the CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices Previous Year Question Papers from the direct links given in the table provided in this article.

CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices Question Paper Design (2022-23)

This Question Paper will consist of 24 questions in two sections – Section A & Section B.

Section A will have Objective-type questions

Section B will have Subjective-type questions.

Out of the given (6 + 18 =) 24 questions, a candidate must answer (6 + 11) 17 questions in the allotted (maximum) time of 3 hours.

All questions of a particular section must be attempted in the correct order.

SECTION A - OBJECTIVE TYPE QUESTIONS (30 MARKS):

This section will have 06 questions.

There is no negative marking.

Related: CBSE Informatics Practices Syllabus 2022-23

SECTION B – SUBJECTIVE TYPE QUESTIONS (30 MARKS):

This section will have 18 questions.

A candidate has to do 11 questions.

Related: CBSE Informatics Practices Sample Paper 2022-23

CBSE Previous Year Question Papers for Class 12 Informatics Practices

The year-wise direct links to the CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices Previous Year Question Papers have been provided below:

Also Check:

CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices Syllabus 2022-23

CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices Sample Paper and Solution 2022-23

Other Important Links for CBSE Class 12th Board Exam 2023 Preparation: