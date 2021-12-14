CBSE 12th Chemistry Term 1 Question Paper 2021-22 (Term 1) & Answer Key: Check Now

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Download the question paper of Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Chemistry board exam 2021-22 and check other latest CBSE updates. 

Created On: Dec 14, 2021 14:07 IST
Download the question paper (PDF) of Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Chemistry board exam 2021-22. The link to download Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Chemistry question paper (PDF) is given at the end of this article. Students who appeared for Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Chemistry board exam 2021-22 on 14 December have shared their feedback with us and one can read more details about the feedback of students from the link given below.

- CBSE 12th Chemistry (Term 1) Board Exam 2021-22: Paper Analysis, Review, Answer Key & Latest Updates

- CBSE Answer Key: 12th Chemistry Term 1 Question Paper 2021-22 (Unofficial) — Check Now!

CBSE 12th Chemistry Term 1 Question Paper 2021-22: Snapshots From Question Paper

Questions From Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Question Paper 2021-22 (Term 1)

1. Which one of the following pairs will form an ideal solution?
(A) Choloroform and acetone
(B) Ethanol and acetone
(C) n-hexane and n-heptane
(D) Phenol and aniline

2. Which of the following is known as amorphous solid?
(A) Glass
(B) Plastic
(C) Rubber
(D) All of these

3. The structure of pyrosulphuric acid is

Download CBSE 12th Chemistry Term 1 Question Paper 2021-22 (Term 1) PDF

