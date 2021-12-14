CBSE 12th Chemistry (Term 1) Board Exam 2021-22: Paper Analysis, Review, Answer Key & Latest Updates!

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Check CBSE 12th Chemistry question paper analysis, review & latest updates. Links to access the question paper (PDF) & answer key, are also available here. 

Created On: Dec 14, 2021 14:15 IST
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted Term 1 Class 12 Chemistry board exam 2021-22 on 14 December. Check CBSE 12th Chemistry question paper analysis, review & latest updates. Students who took this exam on 14 December told us that the difficulty level of the paper was moderate. Jagran Josh has collected the question paper of Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Chemistry along with the feedback & reviews. The links to access important articles are given below.

Download Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Question Paper 2021-22 (PDF) 

Check Term 1 CBSE Answer Key for Class 12 Chemistry Question Paper 2021-22

CBSE 12th Chemistry (Term 1) Board Exam 2021-22: Paper Pattern

There are three section in the question paper and more details about each section are given below

- Section A: 25 Questions (Any 20 Questions Needed To Be Attempted)

- Section B: 24 questions. (Any 20 Questions Needed To Be Attempted)

- Section C: 6 Questions Any 5 Questions Needed To Be Attempted)

All questions carry equal marks and there is no negative marking.

CBSE 12th Chemistry (Term 1) Board Exam 2021-22: Feedback From Students

Difficulty level of the paper: Moderate 

- All the questions are asked from Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus

- Exam pattern is similar to Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Sample Paper 2021-22

- Most of the questions were asked from NCERT Textbooks & NCERT Exemplar 

More reviews & updates will be available here shortly. 

