CBSE 12th Chemistry (Term 1) Board Exam 2021-22: Paper Analysis, Review, Answer Key & Latest Updates!

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted Term 1 Class 12 Chemistry board exam 2021-22 on 14 December. Check CBSE 12th Chemistry question paper analysis, review & latest updates. Students who took this exam on 14 December told us that the difficulty level of the paper was moderate. Jagran Josh has collected the question paper of Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Chemistry along with the feedback & reviews. The links to access important articles are given below.
⇒ Download Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Question Paper 2021-22 (PDF)
⇒ Check Term 1 CBSE Answer Key for Class 12 Chemistry Question Paper 2021-22
CBSE 12th Chemistry (Term 1) Board Exam 2021-22: Paper Pattern
There are three section in the question paper and more details about each section are given below
- Section A: 25 Questions (Any 20 Questions Needed To Be Attempted)
- Section B: 24 questions. (Any 20 Questions Needed To Be Attempted)
- Section C: 6 Questions Any 5 Questions Needed To Be Attempted)
All questions carry equal marks and there is no negative marking.
CBSE 12th Chemistry (Term 1) Board Exam 2021-22: Feedback From Students
- Difficulty level of the paper: Moderate
- All the questions are asked from Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus
- Exam pattern is similar to Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Sample Paper 2021-22
- Most of the questions were asked from NCERT Textbooks & NCERT Exemplar
More reviews & updates will be available here shortly.