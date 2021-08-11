CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1) Released: Download PDF Now

Check CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1). You can also download PDF from the download link given at the end of this article. CBSE Class 12 board exam 2021 will be held in November and December. Students are advised to learn CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1) and pan their studies accordingly.

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1):

S. No. Unit Periods Marks 1 Solid State 8 10 2 Solutions 8 3 p-Block Elements 7 10 4 Haloalkanes and Haloarenes 9 15 5 Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers 9 6 Biomolecules 8 Total 49 35

Solid State: Classification of solids based on different binding forces: molecular, ionic, covalent and metallic solids, amorphous and crystalline solids (elementary idea). Unit cell in two dimensional and three dimensional lattices, calculation of density of unit cell, packing in solids, packing efficiency, voids, number of atoms per unit cell in a cubic unit cell, point defects.

Solutions: Types of solutions, expression of concentration of solutions of solids in liquids, solubility of gases in liquids, solid solutions, Raoult's law, colligative properties - relative lowering of vapour pressure, elevation of boiling point, depression of freezing point, osmotic pressure, determination of molecular masses using colligative properties.

p Block Elements: Group -15 Elements: General introduction, electronic configuration, occurrence,

oxidation states, trends in physical and chemical properties; Nitrogen preparation properties and uses; compounds of Nitrogen: preparation and properties of Ammonia and Nitric Acid.

Group 16 Elements: General introduction, electronic configuration, oxidation states, occurrence, trends in physical and chemical properties, dioxygen: preparation, properties and uses, classification of Oxides, Ozone, Sulphur -allotropic forms; compounds of Sulphur: preparation properties and uses of Sulphur-dioxide, Sulphuric Acid: properties and uses; Oxoacids of Sulphur (Structures only).

Group 17 Elements: General introduction, electronic configuration, oxidation states, occurrence, trends in physical and chemical properties; compounds of halogens, Preparation, properties and uses of Chlorine and Hydrochloric acid, interhalogen compounds, Oxoacids of halogens (structures only).

Group 18 Elements: General introduction, electronic configuration, occurrence, trends in physical

and chemical properties, uses.

Haloalkanes and Haloarenes: Haloalkanes: Nomenclature, nature of C–X bond, physical and chemical properties, optical rotation mechanism of substitution reactions. Haloarenes: Nature of C–X bond, substitution reactions (Directive influence of halogen in monosubstituted compounds only).

Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers:

Alcohols: Nomenclature, methods of preparation, physical and chemical properties (of primary alcohols only), identification of primary, secondary and tertiary alcohols, mechanism of dehydration.

Phenols: Nomenclature, methods of preparation, physical and chemical properties, acidic nature of phenol, electrophillic substitution reactions, uses of phenols. Ethers: Nomenclature, methods of preparation, physical and chemical properties, uses.

Biomolecules: Carbohydrates - Classification (aldoses and ketoses), monosaccahrides (glucose and

fructose), D-L configuration

Proteins -Elementary idea of - amino acids, peptide bond, polypeptides, proteins, structure of proteins - primary, secondary, tertiary structure and quaternary structures (qualitative idea only), denaturation of proteins.

Nucleic Acids: DNA and RNA

Practical:

Term I: A 15-mark Practical would be conducted under the supervision of subject teacher/ internal examiner. This would contribute to the overall practical marks for the subject.

OR

In case the situation of lockdown continues until Nov-Dec 2021, a Practical Based Assessment (pen paper) of 15 marks would be conducted at the end of Term I at the school level and marks would be submitted by the schools to the Board. This would contribute to the overall practical marks for the subject.

Term-I Evaluation Scheme

