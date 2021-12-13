CBSE 12th Chemistry Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Important MCQs, Sample Paper, Syllabus, Question Bank

Check important MCQ for CBSE 12th Chemistry board exam 2021-22 (Term 1) besides CBSE Sample Paper, Term 1 CBSE Syllabus & other resources.

Check important MCQ for CBSE 12th Chemistry board exam 2021-22 (Term 1) besides CBSE Sample Paper, Term 1 CBSE Syllabus, NCERT Exemplar & other resources. These resources are extremely important for the preparation of the upcoming Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Chemistry board exam 2021-22.

CBSE 12th Chemistry Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Important MCQ

Question: Which of the following statements is true:

(a)Melting point of Phosphorus is less than that of Nitrogen

(b)N2 is highly reactive while P4 is inert

(c)Nitrogen shows higher tendency of catenation than P

(d)N-N is weaker than P-P

Answer: (d)

Question: Which of the following is a non-stoichiometric defect?

(a)Frenkel defect

(b)Schottky defect

(c)metal deficiency defect

(d)interstitial defect

Answer: (c)

Question: Identify the law which is stated as:

“For any solution, the partial vapour pressure of each volatile component in the solution is directly proportional to its mole fraction.”

(a)Henry’s law

(b) Raoult’s law

(c)Dalton’s law

(d)Gay-Lussac's Law

Answer: (b)

Question: Pink colour of LiCl crystals is due to:

(a) Schottky defect

(b)Frenkel defect

(c) Metal excess defect

(d) Metal deficiency defect

Answer: (c)

Question: Which of the following isomer has the highest meltingpoint:

(a) 1,2-dichlorobenzene

(b) 1,3 -dichlorobenzene

(c) 1,4-dichlorobenzene

(d) all isomers have same melting points

Answer: (c)

Question: Which one of the following reactions is not explained by the open chain Structure Of glucose:

(a) Formation of pentaacetate of glucose with acetic anhydride.

(b) formation of addition product with 2,4 DNP reagent

(c) Silver mirror formation with Tollen’s reagent

(d) existence of alpha and beta forms of glucose.

Answer: (d)

Question: Williamson’s synthesis of preparing dimethyl ether is an:

(a) SN1 reaction

(b) Elimination reaction

(c) SN2 reaction

(d) Nucleophilic addition reaction

Answer: (c)

Question: Chlorine water loses its yellow colour on standing because:

(a) HCl gas is produced, due to the action of sunlight.

(b) a mixture of HOCl and HCl is produced in the presence of light

(c) HOCl and hydrogen gas is produced

(d) a mixture of HCl and ClO3 is produced, due to the action of sunlight

Answer: (b)

Question: During dehydration of alcohols to alkenes by heating with concentrated H2SO4, the

initiation step is:

(a) protonation of alcohol molecule

(b) formation of carbocation

(c) elimination of water

(d) formation of an ester

Answer: (a)

Question: Amorphous solids are:

(a) isotropic

(b)anisotropic

(c) isotopic

(d) isomeric

Answer: (a)

Question: Which of the following reactions is used to prepare salicylaldehyde?

(a) Kolbe’s reaction

(b) Etard reaction

(c) Reimer- Tiemann reaction

(d) Stephen’s reduction.

Answer: (c)

Question: Which of the following is an example of a solid solution?

(a) sea water

(b) sugar solution

(c) smoke

(d) 22 carat gold

Answer: (d)

Question: The boiling points of alcohols are higher than those of hydrocarbons of comparable

masses due to:

(a) Hydrogen bonding

( b) Ion – dipole interaction

(c) Dipole- dipole interaction

(d) Van der Waal’s forces.

Answer: (a)

Question: Which of the following has the lowest boiling point:

(a) H2O

(b) H2S

(c) H2Se

(d) H2Te

Answer: (b)

Question: Which of the following statement is correct:

(a)Fibrous proteins are generally soluble in water

(b)Albumin is an example of fibrous proteins

(c)In fibrous proteins, the structure is stabilised by hydrogen bonds and disulphide bonds

(d)pH does not affect the primary structure of protein.

Answer: (d)

Question: Major product obtained on reaction of 3-Phenyl propene with HBr in presence of organic peroxide

(a) 3- Phenyl 1- bromopropane

(b) 1 –Phenyl -3- bromopropane

(c) 1-Phenyl -2-bromopropane

(d) 3-Phenyl -2- bromopropane

Answer: (b)

Question: Which of the following is a correct statement for C2H5Br?

(a) It reacts with metallic Na to give ethane.

(b) It gives nitroethane on heating with aqueous solution of AgNO2

(c) It gives C2H5OH on boiling with alcoholic potash.

(d) It forms diethyl thioether on heating with alcoholic KSH.

Answer: (b)

Question: Covalency of nitrogen is restricted to:

(a) 2

(b) 3

(c) 4

(d) 5

Answer: (c)

Question: Solubility of gases in liquids decreases with rise in temperature because dissolution is an:

(a)endothermic and reversible process

(b)exothermic and reversible process

(c)endothermic and irreversible process

(d) exothermic and irreversible process

Answer: (c)

Question: All elements of Group 15 show allotropy except:

(a)Nitrogen

(b)Arsenic

(c)Antimony

(d)Bismuth

Answer: (b)

Question: Which of the following is a polysaccharide?

(a) glucose

(b) maltose

(c) glycogen

(d) actose

Answer: (c)

Question: Substance having the lowest boiling point:

(a) Hydrogen

(b) Oxygen

(c) Nitrogen

(d) Helium

Answer: (d)

Question: Lower molecular mass alcohols are:

(a)miscible in limited amount of water

(b) miscible in excess of water

(c) miscible in water in all proportions

(d) immiscible in water

Answer: (d)

Question: Maximum oxidation state exhibited by Chlorine is:

(a) +1

(b) +3

(c)+5

(d)+7

Answer: (d)

Question: In which of the following cases blood cells will shrink:

(a) when placed in water containing more than 0.9% (mass/ volume) NaCl solution.

(b) when placed in water containing less than 0.9% (mass /volume) NaCl solution.

(c) when placed in water containing 0.9% (mass/volume) NaCl solution.

(d) when placed in distilled water.

Answer: (a)

.

.

.

For rest of the questions & answers, download the PDFs from the links given below