CBSE Board Exam 2021: CBSE Question Bank For 12th & 10th

CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exam 2021: Students preparing for CBSE board exams 2021 can check the subject-wise CBSE Question Bank, published by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) itself. We have also provided direct links to access the PDF. Currently, the board has published the question bank of few subjects and might publish for some subjects shortly. Subject-wise CBSE Question Bank published by the board contains important questions which are very helpful for the preparation of upcoming CBSE board exams 2021. Direct links to access the PDF are given below.

New CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (PDF) for 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th: CBSE Curriculum 2021-22 Applicable for CBSE Academic Session 2021-22

CBSE Question Bank: Class 10 & Class 12

Till now, the board has published question banks for above mentioned subjects only. We will provide links to other subjects when the board will publish it.

CBSE 10th board exams are scheduled from 4th May to 7th June whereas CBSE 12th board exams are scheduled from 4th May to 14th June. As very few days are left for revision & preparation so students are advised to focus on selective study. For selective study, students are advised to check other important resources such as list of deleted topics, CBSE syllabus, CBSE sample paper, model answer booklets published by CBSE, NCERT solutions etc.

Links to access some of these resources are given below

