CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Term 2 Board Exam 2022: Question Paper (PDF) & Answer Key!

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Board Exam 2022: Check and download the CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Question paper in PDF format below. Also, check students' reactions to today's Chemistry Term 2 exam.

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Term 2 Board Exam 2022 was conducted on May 7, 2022. The students from various centres exited with satisfied faces. The exam was said to be tricky by many students while some found the CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Chemistry exam easier than the Term 1 exam. Check and download the CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Question Paper in PDF Format below. Also, check for the answer key in the link shared below.

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Term 2 Exam 2022: Paper Pattern

The CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Chemistry Question Paper was for 35 marks and had 3 sections with internal choices. There was no overall choice in the exam.

Sections consisted of the following pattern:

There were 12 questions in the question paper with internal choice for students.

SECTION A - was of very short answer questions carrying 2 marks each.

SECTION B - had short answer questions carrying 3 marks each.

SECTION C- consisted of case-based questions carrying 5 marks.

Students had the option to choose from the internal choices in the question paper.

Check and download the complete paper in PDF format from the link shared below.

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Term 2 Exam 2022: Other Details

The students found the CBSE Class 12 Chemistry paper for Term 2 easier than the previous year’s papers and were excited that one of the science papers was done away with. Now the students are anxious about the other two science exams which are Biology and Physics which would be conducted in the later weeks of May 2022.

Many students reportedly were happy with the Class 12 Term 2 Chemistry Question paper and found that solving sample papers helped them score well in the actual exam. It is thus a piece of general advice to all the students of Class 12 CBSE Board to at least solve the sample papers of respective subjects released by the CBSE Board before going for the exams.





