CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Term 2 Question Paper Solution: Check Answer Key With Paper Analysis 2022

Check below for CBSE Class 12th Chemistry Term 2 Answer Key 2022. Check the CBSE Class 12 Chemistry paper analysis with the solution below.

CBSE Class 12 students are eagerly waiting for the solution to the CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Term 2 Exam paper, now that the exam is over. The Term 2 Chemistry Class 12 Exam was conducted on May 7, 2022, and the students reported a moderately difficult paper with long case study questions. Check a few answers for your verification below.

The answers have been prepared by our experts who include teachers and academicians at Jagran Josh. The students can also download the question paper in PDF format and check student reactions and question paper analysis by experts below.

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Term 2 Exam 2022: Answer Key / Solution

Check the following questions asked this year.

Identify the order of reaction from the following unit for its rate constant?

Lmol-1s-1

Ans. The order of reaction here is a zero-order reaction.

The conversion of molecules A-B follow second-order kinetics. If the concentration of A is increased to three times, how will it affect the rate of formation of B?

Ans. For second-order kinetics, Rate= k[A]2. In case the concentration of A increases by 3 times, the rate of formation of B by this formula the rate of formation of B increases 9 times.

Write the expression of the integrated rate equation for zero-order reaction?

Ans. The expression of the integrated rate equation for the zero-order reaction

A → Products is

[A]_t=-kt+[A]_0

Arrange the following in the increasing order of their property indicated:

a) Ethanol, Propanone, Propanol, Butanone (reactivity towards nucleophilic addition)

Ans. The +I effect of the alkyl group increases in the order

Ethanal < Propanal < Propanone < Butanone

b) 4-Nitrobenzoic acid, benzoic acid, 3,4 Dinitrobenzoic acid, 4-Methoxybenzoic acid (Acid strength)

Ans. The strength of the given acid increase as 4-Methoxy benzoic acid < Benzoic acid < 4-Nitrobenzoic acid < 3, 4-Dinitrobenzoic acid.

Explain the reactions:

Wolf Kishner Reaction

Cannizzaro Reaction

Ans. Wolf Kishner Reaction is an indirect reduction of an aldehyde or ketone to the corresponding hydrocarbon due to the effect of heat on the hydrazone or semicarbazone derivative with an alcoholic solution of sodium ethoxide or with solid potassium hydroxide.

Cannizzaro Reaction: As per the definition the Cannizzaro reaction involves the reaction of aldehydes with caustic alkali in which one molecule of aldehyde is reduced to the corresponding alcohol and another molecule is oxidized to the salt of the corresponding acid.

Check here for more answers soon!

Also Check |

CBSE Class 12 Physics Revision Notes For Term 2 CBSE Board Exam 2022: Download PDF!

