CBSE Class 12 Physics Revision Notes For Term 2 CBSE Board Exam 2022: Download PDF!

CBSE Class 12th Physics Revision Notes are available for all those who are to appear in the CBSE Board Term 2 Exam 2022. The CBSE Term 2 exam would be conducted in March/ April 2022.

CBSE Class 12 Physics Revision Notes

CBSE Physics Syllabus: Term 2

Download the CBSE Physics Term 2 Syllabus below for the upcoming exams. Students are advised to stick to the syllabus strictly for better preparation for the exam.

Units Topics Marks Unit – V Electromagnetic Waves 17 Chapter–8: Electromagnetic Waves Unit – VI Optics Chapter–9: Ray Optics and Optical Instruments Chapter–10: Wave Optics Unit - VII Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter 11 Chapter–11: Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter Unit–VIII Atoms and Nuclei Chapter–12: Atoms Chapter–13: Nuclei Unit IX Electronic Devices 7 Chapter–14: Semiconductor -Electronics: Materials, Devices and Simple Circuits Total 35

CBSE Class 12 Physics Sample Papers: Download PDF

Check the sample papers released by the CBSE Board before the class 12th exams of Physics. Solving these sample papers would be useful for all the students as they would get an idea of the paper pattern and the marking scheme as well that would be practised in the paper this year. The marking scheme is provided below. This years paper would have three sections divided as follows:

Section A would contain three questions of two marks each

Section B would contain eight questions of three marks each

Section C would have one case study-based question of five marks.

The Board would provide no overall choice. An internal choice would be provided in one question of two marks and two questions of three marks. Students would have to attempt only one of the choices in such questions.

CBSE Class 12 Physics NCERT Exemplar Solutions: Chapter-wise

NCERT exemplar solutions are provided below. The students must solve the questions provided in the NCERT exemplars released by the Board and NCERT.

Chapter 8 - Electromagnetic Waves Complete Chapter 9 - Ray Optics and Optical Instruments Complete Chapter 10 - Wave Optics Complete Chapter 11 - Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter Complete

CBSE Term 2 Physics Class 12: Important Questions

Can you solve these two questions?

(a) Name the e.m. waves that are suitable for radar systems used in aircraft navigation. Write the range of frequency of these waves.

(b) If the Earth did not have an atmosphere, would its average surface temperature be higher or lower than what it is now? Explain.

