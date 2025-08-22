SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Exam Date 2025 Out: Check Admit Card Release Date

SSC Selection Post Admit Card 2025: The Staff Selection Commission has announced the revised exam dates for the SSC Selection Post Phase 13 exam on its official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates who were unable to appear for the exam due to technical glitches and administrative issues can appear for the exam on August 29.

As per the official notice, approximately 59,500 aspirants were not able to take their exams. These candidates will be allowed to appear for the exam on August 29, 2025. They will be assigned new exam centres based on the preferences chosen during the application process. The SSC Selection Post Phase 13 admit card will be released on August 26, comprising details about exam centre address and shift timings.

SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Exam Date 2025

The commission has rescheduled the SSC Selection Post Phase 13 exam for aspirants who couldn't appear due to technical and administrative issues. Around 59500 candidates are eligible to take the SSC Phase 13 Re-exam, which is scheduled for August 29. This action was taken after receiving orders from the Supreme Court to implement key reforms in the way Computer-Based Examinations (CBEs) are conducted. You can check the official notice on the official website of SSC or by clicking the direct link provided below.