SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Exam Date 2025 Out: Check Admit Card Release Date

SSC Selection Post Admit Card 2025: The Staff Selection Commission has announced the revised exam dates for the SSC Selection Post Phase 13 exam on its official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates who were unable to appear for the exam due to technical glitches and administrative issues can appear for the exam on August 29.
As per the official notice, approximately 59,500 aspirants were not able to take their exams. These candidates will be allowed to appear for the exam on August 29, 2025. They will be assigned new exam centres based on the preferences chosen during the application process. The SSC Selection Post Phase 13 admit card will be released on August 26, comprising details about exam centre address and shift timings.
SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Exam Date 2025
The commission has rescheduled the SSC Selection Post Phase 13 exam for aspirants who couldn't appear due to technical and administrative issues. Around 59500 candidates are eligible to take the SSC Phase 13 Re-exam, which is scheduled for August 29. This action was taken after receiving orders from the Supreme Court to implement key reforms in the way Computer-Based Examinations (CBEs) are conducted. You can check the official notice on the official website of SSC or by clicking the direct link provided below.
SSC Phase 13 New Exam Date 2025 Notice
SSC Selection Post Admit Card 2025 Date
Earlier, the commission conducted SSC Selection Post Phase 13 exam from July 24 to August 2 to fill 2423 vacancies. You can check the key highlights along with important dates in the table below.
Particulars
Details
Conducting Body
Staff Selection Commission
Exam Name
SSC Selection Post Phase 13
Vacancy
2423
SSC Selection Post Re-Exam Date
29th August 2025
SSC Phase 13 Admit Card release date
26th August 2025
Number of Candidates Reappearing for the exam
59,500
Total Applications Received for the Exam
Graduation & Above Level: 10,22,154
Higher Secondary (12th) Level : 7,08,401
Matriculation (10th) Level : 12,09,620
SSC Official website
ssc.gov.in
SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Admit Card 2025
The commission will issue the SSC Phase 13 Admit Card on August 26. Candidates can download their admit card using their regitration number and password. Here's a step-by-sytep process that you can follow to download SSC Selection Post Admit Card from the official website, ssc.gov.in.
Steps to Download SSC Selection Post Admit Card
-
Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in
-
Go to admit card tab and click on "SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Admit Card 2025 Download Link".
-
Enter your login credentials.
-
Your admit card will appear on the screen. Download it and take a print out for future reference.
Details Mentioned on SSC Selection Post Admit Card
After downloading the SSC Selection Post hall ticket, candidates must check the following details. If there’s any discrepancy, they are advised to call authorities immediately.
- Candidate’s name
- Photograph
- Signature
- Exam Centre Address
- Registration ID
- Date of Birth
- Exam Date
- Shift Time
- Reporting Time at the Exam Centre
- Important Guidelines for the Exam Day
