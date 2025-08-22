WBJEE 2025 Results Announced
Who was Swraj Paul? Check Education, Business Career, Awards and Net Worth

Lord Swraj Paul, a prominent British entrepreneur and philanthropist, has died at 94. Born in India, he founded the Caparo Group, building it into a global industrial powerhouse. Honored with a knighthood and the Padma Bhushan, his legacy is defined by his success in steel and engineering, as well as his dedication to education and charity.

ByKirti Sharma
Aug 22, 2025, 13:30 IST

Lord Swraj Paul (Swaraj Paul) was a prominent British entrepreneur, philanthropist, and life peer of Indian birth. He was the founder of Caparo Group, one of the UK's largest steel firms, and occupied leading positions in industry, education, and public life in India and Britain. 

Acclaimed for his entrepreneurial spirit and philanthropic work, Lord Paul died in August 2025 aged 94.

Swraj Paul Education

Swraj Paul was born in 1931 at Jalandhar, Punjab, India. He studied:

  • Labbu Ram Doaba School, Jalandhar for primary education.

  • Doaba College, Jalandhar and Forman Christian College, Lahore for graduation.

  • Punjab University, where he earned a degree in mechanical engineering.

He pursued higher studies at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA, and gained postgraduate education in mechanical engineering and manufacturing.

Business Career & Accomplishments

Caparo Group's Founder: Swraj Paul established Caparo Group in the UK in 1968. From steel trading, he built the business into a diversified group that became one of Britain's largest private-owned businesses, with steel, automotive components, design, engineering, energy, logistics, financial services, hospitality, and private equity being its diversified interests.

Global Reach: Caparo had its presence in more than 40 locations spread over the UK, India, USA, Canada, and UAE, and employed over 8,500 individuals at strategic locations around the globe.

Strategic Ventures:

  • Caparo Maruti Ltd (CML): Joint venture with Maruti Suzuki in India, established in 1994, offering sheet metal and weld assemblies for the automotive industry.

  • Caparo Engineering India Ltd (CEIL): Established in 2000 to serve other Indian vehicle manufacturers; helped increase Caparo's presence significantly in India.

  • Takeover Bids: Paul's aggressive takeover bids for prominent Indian companies like Escorts and Shriram Industries during the 1980s brought about major business and political changes in India, particularly the establishment of the powerful "Bombay Club".

  • Additional Roles: Served on boards, furthered Indo-British relations, and led organizations such as the Indo-British Association.

Awards & Honours

Swraj Paul’s accomplishments were recognized globally, with many prestigious awards and positions conferred upon him:

Year/Period

Award/Honour

Presented By

1978

Knighted (UK Knighthood)

Queen Elizabeth II

1983

Padma Bhushan (India’s 3rd highest civilian award)

Government of India

1996

Life Peerage (Baron Paul of Marylebone)

UK Parliament

1998

Freedom of the City of London

City of London

1995

Donald C. Burnham Manufacturing Management Award

Society of Manufacturing Engineers, USA

1989

Corporate Leadership Award

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

1987, 2008

Lifetime Achievement Awards

Asian Who’s Who, Asian Business Awards

2011

Global Indian of the Year

PowerBrands Hall of Fame

2013-2018

Multiple International Icon and Lifetime Achievement Awards

Global Skill Tree consortium, IOD, WCRC, NRI Institute, Black Country Asian Business Association

2008-2014

Chancellorships: Thames Valley University, University of Wolverhampton, University of Westminster

UK Universities

-

15 Honorary Doctorates and Fellowships

Universities in UK, USA, India, Russia, Switzerland

Philanthropy

  • Swraj Paul was a passionate philanthropist and contributed to causes in child health, education, and community development.

  • Established the Ambika Paul Foundation in honor of his daughter, which provided capital for grand projects for children and animals.

Net Worth

Lord Swraj Paul's net worth was estimated at more than $900 million (USD) at the time of his death in 2025, primarily from the Caparo Group and investments related to it.

His family is among the richest and most powerful in the UK and India.

Lord Swraj Paul’s legacy is defined by his transformation from a mechanical engineer to a global industrialist, his influence in public service, and his commitment to philanthropy. His life’s work continues to inspire generations in industry and charitable circles across India and the UK.

