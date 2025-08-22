Who was Swraj Paul? Check Education, Business Career, Awards and Net Worth

Lord Swraj Paul (Swaraj Paul) was a prominent British entrepreneur, philanthropist, and life peer of Indian birth. He was the founder of Caparo Group, one of the UK's largest steel firms, and occupied leading positions in industry, education, and public life in India and Britain.

Acclaimed for his entrepreneurial spirit and philanthropic work, Lord Paul died in August 2025 aged 94.

Swraj Paul Education

Swraj Paul was born in 1931 at Jalandhar, Punjab, India. He studied:

Labbu Ram Doaba School, Jalandhar for primary education.

Doaba College, Jalandhar and Forman Christian College, Lahore for graduation.

Punjab University, where he earned a degree in mechanical engineering.

He pursued higher studies at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA, and gained postgraduate education in mechanical engineering and manufacturing.