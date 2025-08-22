More than 1,000 Cr Money Raised Through Asset Monetization; Check Full Details

According to information presented to Parliament on Thursday, the government has raised Rs 1,42,758 crore through a number of highway asset monetization routes until FY25.

In a written response to the Lok Sabha, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari stated that asset monetization is expected to provide Rs 30,000 crore this fiscal year.

Highway Asset Monetization Methods

Highway assets are monetized through three main channels: