More than 1,000 Cr Money Raised Through Asset Monetization; Check Full Details

According to information presented to Parliament on Thursday, the government has raised Rs 1,42,758 crore through a number of highway asset monetization routes until FY25.
In a written response to the Lok Sabha, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari stated that asset monetization is expected to provide Rs 30,000 crore this fiscal year.
Highway Asset Monetization Methods
Highway assets are monetized through three main channels:
-
Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) / Securitization – Toll income from expressways (like the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway) is converted into bonds via SPVs, helping NHAI raise long-term capital.
-
Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) – The National Highways Infra Trust (NHIT), set up by NHAI, raises money by issuing bonds and selling units on the SEBI platform to secure maximum valuation.
-
Toll Operate & Transfer (ToT) – Road stretches are auctioned, and the highest bidder above the reserve price gets a concession for 15–30 years.
Cashless Treatment of Road Accident Victims
The Cashless Treatment of Road Accident Victims Scheme, 2025 was launched in March 2024 across six states and Union Territories.
-
It provides up to ₹1.5 lakh per accident victim for treatment in approved hospitals, for a maximum of seven days.
-
As of July 31, 2025, about 4,971 accident victims have been treated under this scheme.
Vehicle Scrapping and Registration Updates
-
As of August 12, 2025, 2,76,990 vehicles have been scrapped at Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities (RVSFs).
-
A total of 20,16,32,06 High Security Registration Plates (HSRPs) have been issued to vehicles across India.
The government’s efforts in highway asset monetization, road safety, and vehicle management show a clear push towards better infrastructure and sustainable growth.
