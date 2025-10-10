India to Get its First Bullet Train by 2027: Check Full Details

Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Union Minister for Railways, declared on Thursday that India's first bullet train will be operational by August 2027.
“As everyone is aware, the bullet train project is moving along quickly. Things are moving along quite nicely in Gujarat; girders have been put in, wire ducts have been finished, and work on the rails and electrical cabling is ongoing. Japanese Minister Nakano recently traveled to Gujarat to assess the project's status," said Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Bullet Train in India by 2027
Speaking at the inaugural Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference, which was hosted at Ganpat University in Mehsana, Vaishnaw stated, "We have set a target to run the first bullet train by August 2027."
The Mumbai–Ahmedabad bullet train project sites in Surat and Mumbai were visited by Vaishnaw and Hiromasa Nakano, Japan's Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism, on October 3.
Mumbai–Ahmedabad Bullet Train Route and Stations
There are 12 stations in the 508-kilometer Mumbai–Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor: Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand/Nadiad, Ahmedabad, and Sabarmati.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the ₹1.1-lakh-crore project's foundation stone at Ahmedabad's Sabarmati in September 2017.
Progress and Construction Updates
Updates from the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) indicate that the project has advanced significantly.
There are currently:
-
17 river bridges
-
5 PSC bridges
-
9 steel bridges
-
Roughly 323 kilometers of viaduct and 399 kilometers of pier work have been completed
Along the route, over four lakh noise barriers have been installed, and about 211 kilometers of track bed have been prepared.
The construction of seven mountain tunnels in Palghar is currently in progress, while five kilometers of the 21-kilometer NATM tunnel between Shilphata and Bandra Kurla Complex have made progress.
Gujarat-Maharashtra Bullet Train Superstructure
Superstructure development is progressing at all Gujarati stations, while rolling stock depots are being built in Surat and Ahmedabad. Additionally, construction has started on Maharashtra's three elevated stations.
Gujarat’s Role in the Bullet Train Project
According to Vaishnaw's speech, Gujarat was the best state to host the nation's first bullet train because of its infrastructure history and advancements. Gujarat has constructed 2,764 kilometers of new railway lines in the last 11 years, he claimed, surpassing Denmark's whole railway network.
During this time, the state received investments in the railway sector of ₹1.46 lakh crore. The minister claimed that Gujarat's contribution goes beyond the railway industry to include industries like electronics and semiconductors.
Growth of Semiconductor and Electronics Sector in Gujarat
According to the minister, the semiconductor industry has received ₹1.25 lakh crore in investments.
-
30 Japanese companies plan to produce essential components in Gujarat
-
Four large factories are under development
He also mentioned that India’s electronics manufacturing sector has expanded to ₹12 lakh crore over the past 11 years.
