India to Get its First Bullet Train by 2027: Check Full Details

Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Union Minister for Railways, declared on Thursday that India's first bullet train will be operational by August 2027.

“As everyone is aware, the bullet train project is moving along quickly. Things are moving along quite nicely in Gujarat; girders have been put in, wire ducts have been finished, and work on the rails and electrical cabling is ongoing. Japanese Minister Nakano recently traveled to Gujarat to assess the project's status," said Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Bullet Train in India by 2027

Speaking at the inaugural Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference, which was hosted at Ganpat University in Mehsana, Vaishnaw stated, "We have set a target to run the first bullet train by August 2027."

The Mumbai–Ahmedabad bullet train project sites in Surat and Mumbai were visited by Vaishnaw and Hiromasa Nakano, Japan's Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism, on October 3.