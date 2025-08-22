India Shines at IOAA 2025: Students Win 4 Golds at International Astronomy and Astrophysics Olympiad

IOAA Mumbai 2025: In a resounding celebration of young scientific minds, India hosted the 18th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA) from August 11 to 21, 2025, in Mumbai. This year’s Olympiad marked a high point in the competition’s history, with 300 participants from across the globe coming together to compete in theoretical, observational, and data-analysis challenges. India’s Medal Tally at IOAA 2025: Four Golds and One Silver India’s national team triumphed at the 18th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA) 2025, held in Mumbai from August 15 to August 21, securing four gold medals and one silver. The IOAA drew an impressive participation of 300 students from 64 countries this year. The Indian gold medalists were: Aarush Mishra (Bengaluru)

Banibrata Majee (Delhi)

Panini (Patna)

Akshat Srivastava (Kolkata)

And the silver medalist is: Sumant Gupta (Gurugram) All medals were awarded based on performance in practical and theoretical evaluation rounds. This year’s Iranian team stood out by earning gold medals across all five of their slots. The Indian squad was led by Prof. Jasjeet Singh Bagla and Dr. Harvinder Kaur Jassal, both from IISER Mohali, who underscored the importance of rigorous selection and training that began with an orientation-cum-selection camp earlier this year. Global Achievements and Competition This year’s Olympiad witnessed tough competition. Notably, the Iranian team achieved a rare feat by winning five gold medals at the prestigious international event. The IOAA concluded with an award distribution ceremony where a total of 50 gold, 44 silver, 51 bronze medals, and 26 honourable mentions were presented.

IOAA 2025: A Global Event with Home-Ground Advantage The IOAA 2025 edition registered unprecedented scale and diversity. Held by the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE) under TIFR, the Olympiad was one of the largest ever, with a record number of participating countries and enhanced female representation. IOAA 2025 at a Glance: India’s Medal Tally and Key Highlights Here’s a quick overview of India’s performance and the major highlights from IOAA 2025, hosted in Mumbai. Key Element Summary Event 18th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics, Mumbai, Aug 11–21, 2025 Indian Gold Medalists Aarush Mishra (Bengaluru), Banibrata Majee (Delhi), Panini (Patna), Akshat Srivastava (Kolkata) Indian Silver Medalist Sumant Gupta (Gurugram) India’s Medal Tally 4 Gold, 1 Silver Host & Organizer HBCSE, TIFR / Mumbai Significance Record global participation, enhanced visibility for STEM, national pride