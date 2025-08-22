IIT JAM Exam Pattern 2026: Check Latest Marking Scheme and Weightage

IIT JAM 2026 Exam Pattern: Candidates must check the JAM exam pattern before planning their exam strategy. It will help them understand the test format, mode of exam, total questions, maximum marks, and negative marking scheme of the IIT JAM 2026 exam. The IIT JAM exam pattern and question format are usually announced with the information brochure on its official website. Typically, the JAM 2026 exam will be a computer-based test, comprising 60 questions for 100 marks, with the exam duration of 3 hours. It will be conducted in seven test papers, and test papers will have different question formats, i.e. Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Questions. Further details about the IIT JAM 2026 exam pattern are shared below for the candidate’s reference.

IIT JAM Exam Pattern 2026 The IIT JAM 2026 is an online test conducted for admission to M.Sc., M.Sc. (Tech), M.S Research, M.Sc.-M.Tech. Dual Degree, Joint M.Sc.- Ph.D., M.Sc. - Ph.D. Dual Degree courses in various institutes. It is a highly competitive exam with a huge number of applicants every year. Thus, candidates must stay updated with all the aspects of the exam, including the syllabus and IIT JAM exam pattern 2026 for effective preparation. The exam pattern for JAM 2026 is expected to remain the same as the previous year. The entrance exam is likely to be conducted in seven test papers at the undergraduate level. These test papers include Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH). The entire test paper will be divided into three sections, A, B and C. All sections are mandatory. Each section carries a different number of questions. There will be negative marking in Section A and no negative marking for wrong answers in Sections B and C. We have compiled below the IIT JAM 2026 Exam Pattern based on the previous year's notification to guide candidates in the right direction.

IIT JAM 2026 Exam Pattern Key Highlights The IIT JAM exam pattern and marking scheme will be released soon on the official website. Till then, candidates can check the key highlights of the JAM 2026 exam pattern in the table below for reference purposes. Particulars Details Exam Mode Computer-Based Test (CBT) Exam Duration 3 hours Question Type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Questions. Test Papers Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH) Medium of Exam English Total Questions 60 questions Maximum Marks 100 marks Negative Marking Scheme Yes IIT JAM Exam Pattern 2026- Section Wise Weightage for Test Papers

There will be seven test papers in the IIT JAM 2026 exam. The JAM test paper will be divided into three compulsory sections, i.e. A, B and C. Each section comprises a different type of question. A total of 60 questions will be asked for 100 marks. The JAM exam duration will be three hours. Eligible PWD candidates may be provided with one hour of compensatory time and scribe assistance as per the guidelines. The medium of the question paper will be English only. Check the expected section-wise weightage of the IIT JAM 2026 Exam Pattern below: Section Type Number of Questions Total Marks Section A Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) (Each MCQ has four options out of which only one option is the correct response. 30 100 Section B Multiple Select Questions (MSQs) (Each MSQ may have one or more than one correct option (s) out of the four provided options) 10 Section C Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Questions (The answer for NAT questions is a signed real number, which needs to be entered using the virtual numeric keypad displayed on the monitor. No options will be shown for NAT questions). 20

IIT JAM 2026 Section-wise Marking Scheme Apart from knowing the IIT JAM exam pattern, candidates must also check the marking scheme to understand the marks allotted per section. This can help them plan their exam strategy effectively. Check the expected IIT JAM marking scheme tabulated below for reference purpose. Section Number of Questions Marks Per Question Section A 10 MCQs 1 mark 20 MCQs 2 marks Section B 10 MSQs 2 marks Section C 10 NAT questions 1 mark 10 NAT questions 2 marks IIT JAM Negative Marking Scheme There shall be negative marking for wrong answers in the IIT JAM 2026 exam. Avoid any form of guesswork during the exam to prevent the penalty of losing marks. However, unattempted will result in zero marks, and there is no provision for partial marking. Test-takers are required to mark the response(s) for MCQ and MSQ type questions using the mouse. However, the answer for NAT questions must be entered with the help of a mouse on a virtual numeric keypad. The computer keyboard will be disabled. Check the IIT JAM 2026 negative marking scheme across all the sections below: