This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 08 October

Every day has a history behind it — a tapestry of events, ideas, triumphs and tragedies that shaped our world. What happened on October 08 through the ages? And why does that date still matter to us today? On October 08, 1871, the Great Chicago Fire broke out, destroying thousands of buildings and killing over 300 people. The same day, the deadly Peshtigo Fire in Wisconsin occurred, marking one of the worst wildfires in U.S. history. Earlier, in 1480, the Battle of the Great Stand on the Ugra River marked the end of Mongol control over Moscow.
In 1945, inventor Percy Spencer filed a patent for the microwave oven — a device now found in homes worldwide. There is more to explore — famous births, bold adventures, and pivotal shifts.
What Happened on this Day – October 08?
Here's what happened in history on October 08:
1871 – The Great Chicago Fire Begins
- On October 8, 1871, one of America's most destructive fires started in a small barn on DeKoven Street in Chicago.
- Strong winds and dry weather facilitated the rapid spread of the flames through wooden buildings.
- More than 17,000 buildings were destroyed, and about 100,000 people were left homeless.
- Around 300 people lost their lives in the tragedy.
- The fire burned for two days before dying out, leaving a lasting impact on the face of Chicago.
1871 – The Peshtigo and Michigan Fires
- On the same day, the Great Lakes region experienced multiple deadly fires.
- In Wisconsin, the Peshtigo Fire became the deadliest wildfire in U.S. history.
- At least 1,200 people were killed, and two billion trees were burned.
- In Michigan, the Great Michigan Fire destroyed towns like Port Huron, Holland, and Manistee.
- In total, 37 separate fires burned across the region that day, making October 8, 1871, one of the most tragic dates in U.S. fire history.
1918 – Alvin C. York's Heroic Feat at Argonne
- On October 8, 1918, during World War I, U.S. Corporal Alvin C. York led a small group of soldiers in the Argonne Forest in France.
- He reportedly killed over 20 German soldiers and captured 132 others.
- York's courage earned him the Medal of Honour and worldwide fame.
- He later became one of the most celebrated American war heroes.
1945 – First Patent Filed for the Microwave Oven
- On October 8, 1945, Percy Spencer, an engineer at Raytheon, filed a patent for the first microwave oven.
- He discovered the heating effect of microwaves by accident when a candy bar in his pocket melted while he was testing radar equipment.
- This invention revolutionised cooking and is now found in almost every kitchen worldwide.
1956 – Don Larsen's Perfect Game in the World Series
- On October 8, 1956, Don Larsen of the New York Yankees pitched the only perfect game in World Series history.
- He retired all 27 batters he faced, leading the Yankees to a 2–0 victory over the Brooklyn Dodgers in Game 5.
- The Yankees went on to win the series in seven games.
- Larsen called it the happiest day of his life.
1957 – Jerry Lee Lewis Records “Great Balls of Fire"
- On October 8, 1957, Jerry Lee Lewis recorded the rock 'n' roll classic "Great Balls of Fire" in Memphis, Tennessee.
- The song became one of the decade's biggest hits.
- Despite personal and religious conflicts, Lewis's energetic style helped shape early rock music and influenced generations of artists.
1967 – Che Guevara Captured in Bolivia
- On October 8, 1967, revolutionary leader Che Guevara was captured by the Bolivian army after a fierce battle.
- Wounded and surrounded, he was taken prisoner in the village of La Higuera.
- He was executed the next day, ending his campaign to spread revolution across Latin America.
- His legacy as a symbol of rebellion lives on around the world.
1970 – Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn Wins the Nobel Prize in Literature
- On October 8, 1970, Russian author Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn won the Nobel Prize in Literature.
- He was honoured "for the ethical force with which he pursued the indispensable traditions of Russian literature".
- Solzhenitsyn's works, including The Gulag Archipelago, exposed the harsh realities of Soviet labour camps.
- His writings inspired movements for truth and freedom in the Soviet Union.
2001 – The Office of Homeland Security is Founded
- On October 8, 2001, President George W. Bush established the Office of Homeland Security.
- It was created in response to the September 11 attacks to coordinate national efforts against terrorism.
- Tom Ridge was appointed as the first director.
- The office later became the Department of Homeland Security, one of the largest departments in the U.S. government.
2004 – Wangari Maathai Wins the Nobel Peace Prize
- On October 8, 2004, Wangari Maathai, a Kenyan environmentalist and human rights activist, received the Nobel Peace Prize.
- She was the first African woman to win the award.
- Maathai was recognised for her work promoting sustainable development and democracy through her Green Belt Movement, which planted millions of trees across Africa.
2009 – Sweat Lodge Ceremony Turns Deadly
- On October 8, 2009, two people died and over a dozen were hospitalised during a sweat lodge ceremony in Sedona, Arizona.
- Self-help author James Arthur Ray led the event.
- A third participant later died, leading to charges of negligent homicide against Ray.
- The incident raised questions about the safety of commercialised spiritual practices.
2014 – First Ebola Death in the U.S.
- On October 8, 2014, Thomas Eric Duncan, the first person diagnosed with Ebola in the United States, died in Dallas, Texas.
- He had travelled from Liberia, where the outbreak had killed thousands.
- His death brought worldwide attention to the Ebola epidemic and prompted significant public health efforts to prevent its spread.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on October 8?
October 08 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born On This Day – October 08
1943 – R. L. Stine
- Born in Columbus, Ohio, on October 8, 1943.
- American author known for creating the Goosebumps and Fear Street book series.
- Reimagined horror fiction for children and became one of the best-selling authors in the world.
- His books have sold over 400 million copies worldwide and have inspired numerous TV shows and films.
1949 – Sigourney Weaver
- Born in New York City on October 8, 1949.
- An actress who redefined the action hero role through her iconic performance as Ellen Ripley in the Alien film series.
- Also starred in Ghostbusters, Working Girl, Avatar, and Gorillas in the Mist.
- Widely regarded as one of the most influential actresses in Hollywood.
1985 – Bruno Mars
- Born Peter Gene Hernandez in Honolulu, Hawaii, on October 8, 1985.
- Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and record producer.
- Known for hit songs like "Just the Way You Are", "Uptown Funk", and "24K Magic".
- Famous for blending pop, R&B, soul, and funk into a signature retro-modern sound.
Notable Deaths On October 08
1918 – Sergeant Michael Valente
- Although not widely known, Sergeant Valente's bravery on October 8, 1918, during World War I earned him the Medal of Honour later.
- He passed away in 1976, remembered for his courage and service.
1967 – Che Guevara
- Captured on October 8, 1967, and executed the next day in Bolivia.
- Argentine Marxist revolutionary who played a key role in the Cuban Revolution.
- His death marked the end of his campaign to ignite revolutions across Latin America.
- Guevara remains a global icon of rebellion and resistance.
2014 – Thomas Eric Duncan
- Died on October 8, 2014, in Dallas, Texas.
- The first person diagnosed with Ebola in the United States.
- His death drew global attention to the Ebola outbreak in West Africa.
- Led to heightened public health measures and awareness about viral epidemics.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation