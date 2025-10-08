This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 08 October

Every day has a history behind it — a tapestry of events, ideas, triumphs and tragedies that shaped our world. What happened on October 08 through the ages? And why does that date still matter to us today? On October 08, 1871, the Great Chicago Fire broke out, destroying thousands of buildings and killing over 300 people. The same day, the deadly Peshtigo Fire in Wisconsin occurred, marking one of the worst wildfires in U.S. history. Earlier, in 1480, the Battle of the Great Stand on the Ugra River marked the end of Mongol control over Moscow.

In 1945, inventor Percy Spencer filed a patent for the microwave oven — a device now found in homes worldwide. There is more to explore — famous births, bold adventures, and pivotal shifts.

What Happened on this Day – October 08?

Here's what happened in history on October 08: