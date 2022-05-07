CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Term 2 Exam 2022 Paper Analysis: ‘Questions Tricky But Easy'| Student Review & Expert Opinion

Check CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Board Exam 2022 Term 2 question paper analysis and difficulty level in the article below. Also, check various students' reactions here.

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Chemistry Board Exam 2022 was conducted today, May 7, 2022. The students appeared in the Board Exam taking all precautions from Covid 19. Students were seen wearing masks and maintaining social distancing at the exam centres of Delhi- NCR today morning before going for the exam. Jagran Josh’s team has reached various centres for the CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Term 2 exam. The students exited with the satisfaction of having completed the paper on time from the exam centres. Check the student's reaction and exam paper analysis by experts below.

Also, the students of class 12th new term can find the paper in PDF version in the link shared below in the article.

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Term 2 Exam 2022: Student’s Reaction

Students exiting the exam centre had a mixed reaction today. Many found the CBSE 12th Term 2 Chemistry paper to be tricky. Some questions were direct but many were not, said a student outside the Mayur Vihar centre. On the other hand, a maximum number of students found the paper to be extremely easy compared to the Term 1 exam.

The Chemistry Exam paper in Term 1 was objective questions based. So, the students found it easy that time. The Term 2 exam is subjective in nature, so the students had difficulty writing the exam.

The paper was from moderate to difficult level this year as informed by many students.

Paper Difficulty level Easy To Moderately Difficult Paper Length Moderate Tough Questions 32% of the Question Paper (numbers counted as student votes from outside centres)

The Chemistry paper was for 35 marks and consisted of three sections- A, B, and C with 12 total questions. The students appeared for the Chemistry paper from 10:30 am and 12:30 pm.

Dipali Sharma, a student from Delhi, said that the final case study based question was tricky and internal choices in the exam were helpful. 'No part of the syllabus was left untouched by the Board', said many students of CBSE Class 12th.

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Term 2 Exam 2022: Expert Analysis of Question Paper

As per the experts, the CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Paper Term 2, 2022 was quite balanced. With an equal number of reaction-based questions, to numerical and theory reasoning based questions, the chemistry exam paper was quite a treat for those who had their hands set on scoring high marks.

The teachers of a Delhi based school (name kept anonymous on request of the teachers) are of the view that this time a score of 28-34 would be common among the candidates despite the exam paper being tricky. "It was a better paper for students than Term 1", reported the teacher.

Hoping for the best for the Class 12th students of CBSE Board.

