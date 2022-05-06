CBSE Class 12 Sociology Term 2 Paper Analysis 2022: Easy But Lengthy Say Students, Good Marks Expected!

CBSE Class 12 Sociology Term 2 Question Paper Analysis by experts and students' reactions and feedback can be checked in this article below. Find out how the paper was and what scores to expect here.

CBSE Class 12 Sociology Exam was conducted today, May 6, 2022. Jagran Josh's team brings you the first student response directly from the centres of Delhi- NCR. The exam was conducted on the day shift from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Check the detailed paper analysis below and also download the CBSE Class 12 Sociology Term 2 question papers in PDF through the links shared here. Take a look at the paper images below as well.

CBSE Class 12 Sociology Term 2 Exam 2022: Student Reactions-

Students exited the exam centres with happy faces. Their faces were relaxed and the majority of them were smiling, which suggested that they were quite happy with the exam they wrote.

“The paper was good, easy but we had to write long answers in less time,” said Deepika Jha outside a venue in Delhi. Students also said how they had become used to online study and online exams so attempting a fully subjective exam was difficult for many.

The difficulty was faced by students in writing 6 marks questions and answers. "CBSE sample paper said to answer long questions in just 200 words, but I had a lot to write, which is why I got late and could not revise my paper," complained a student (name to be kept anonymous) outside Mayur Vihar centre.

CBSE Class 12 Sociology Term 2 Exam 2022: Expert Reviews-

The teachers are of the view that this Trem 2 paper was easier than Term 1 and the students can expect good marks in the CBSE 12th Sociology exam if they have attempted all questions.

Many teachers were of the view that the students who had not scored good marks in Term 1 will have it covered with Term 2. The question paper was a bit lengthy but it was easy.

3 marks questions were a bit tricky as compared to the rest of the question paper which was quite straight.

The teachers are of the view that the students of sociology can expect 35 plus marks in case they have attempted the exam well.

Tomorrow, that is on May 7, 2022, students of CBSE Class 12th would be appearing for the Chemistry exam for Term 2. We wish them all the best!

