Term 2- CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam 2022: Syllabus, Important Questions, Answer Writing Tips For 90% Marks

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Board Exam would be conducted soon on May 7. 2022. Check the following revision tips and strategies, answer writing tips and questions to score 90% marks in CBSE Term 2 Board exams.

CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Chemistry exam would be conducted on May 7, 2022, this time. The CBSE Board exams have begun on April 26, 2022, and the students are preparing hard this time for their exams. Science is a difficult subject for students in class 12th, especially chemistry as a subject. Here are a few guidelines to be followed along with the resources you will be needing on the final day before the CBSE class 12th Chemistry exam.

Students need to study the following topics, questions and mentioned books to score good marks in CBSE Class 12 Chemistry.

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam 2022: Resources For Last Minute Revision

Over 35 lakh students are appearing in CBSE Term 2 Class 10, 12 Exams 2022. Out of these, 14 lakh students are appearing for the class 12th exam this year. The exams are being conducted at more than 6700 centres. Check the topics students need to study for Chemistry below.

Chemistry Syllabus:

Students are advised to just pick up the syllabus and start revising in the order stated below.

1 Electrochemistry 2 Chemical Kinetics 3 Surface Chemistry 4 d-and f-Block Elements 5 Coordination Compounds 6 Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids 7 Amines

Students must note that all topics are important and must be revised. However, in case you have missed any part of the syllabus earlier, it may not be a good time now, to study it.

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry: Revision Guidelines

Read the notes carefully and write all the reactions: It is a common mistake that students make when they just memorise the reactions and do not write them. Writing reactions makes you remember them well. Students can try this trick- Open the chapter in your NCERT books and start writing the reactions from each of them just by remembering the topics you studied in that chapter. Do not try to study any other book than the NCERT: Do you know half of the paper is just a plain copy of your NCERT book? You may not want to accept it but the questions from the theory part are strictly based on NCERTs. Do Not Panic in case you have missed any chapter or topic: It is not feasible to waste your time just before the exam. Just because your friend has completed a certain chapter or is ahead of you in revision, does not mean that you are not studying well or preparing well.

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry: Answer Writing techniques for 90% Score

The students of CBSE Class 12 must attempt to write short and crisp answers in their science exam papers. Chemistry is a subject which requires straight and direct answers. One must at all times support their answers with a reaction or a quick diagram.

Try to write the answers as per the marking scheme provided with each question. In case a question is for 2 marks, do not, in any case, write more than 25 words.

Also, try not to waste any time if you do not know an answer. Always skip to the questions you know the answer to.

Solve the following questions to check your knowledge:

Account for the following:

Propanol has a higher boiling point than Butane. Ortho-nitrophenol is more acidic than ortho-methoxy phenol. Preparation of ethers by acid dehydration of secondary or tertiary alcohols is not a suitable method.

2. The conductivity of metals decreases while that of electrolytes increases with an increase in Temperature. Why?

3. The conductivity of an aqueous solution of NaCl in a cell is 92 Ω-1 cm -1 the resistance offered by this cell is 247.8 Ω. Calculate the cell constant?

4. Calculate emf of the following cell Cd /Cd2+ (0.10 M)//H+ (0.20 M)/H2 (0.5 atm) /Pt

[Given E° for Cd2+ /Cd = -0.403V]

5. Can a galvanic cell act as an electrolytic cell? How?

6. (A). What is an electrochemical series? How does it predict the feasibility of a certain redox reaction?

(B). The arrangement of metals and ions in increasing order of their electrode potential values is known as the electrochemical series. The reduction half-reaction for which the reduction potential is lower than the other will act as an anode and one with greater value will act as a cathode. A reverse reaction will not occur.

7 (A) The half‐life for radioactive decay of14C is 5730 years. An archaeological artefact containing wood had only 80% of the14C found in a living tree. Estimate the age of the sample.

(B) Are action is first order in A and second order in B.

Write the differential rate equation. How is the rate affected by increasing the concentration of B three times? How is the rate affected when the concentrations of both A and B are doubled?

Solve the sample paper of Chemistry Class 12, Term 2 below.